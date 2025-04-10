Interfax-Ukraine

12:00 14.04.2025

Global economic war and war in Ukraine. Mutual influence

On Monday, April 14, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a discussion entitled "Global economic war and war in Ukraine. Mutual influence."

Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Chairman of the Center for Applied Political Research Penta Volodymyr Fesenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Resilience and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

