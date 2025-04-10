Interfax-Ukraine

Press Announcement

14:00 14.04.2025

Post-war transformation of Ukraine’s economy. Proposals of Ukrainian party Strength of Nation on Ukraine’s economic policy

On Monday, April 14, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference entitled "Post-war transformation of Ukraine’s economy. Proposals of Ukrainian party Strength of Nation on Ukraine’s economic policy."

Participants: founder and leader of the Strength of the Nation party, head of the public organization Protection and Assistance, specialist in the field of commercial port management Andriy Peliukhovsky; Head of NGO Ukrainian Military Organization SPAS-23, founder of the NEP discussion club Volodymyr Volkov; military serviceman Yevhen Yarantsev; public and political figure, journalist, head of NGO Association of Participants of the Russian-Ukrainian War Hennadiy Pryschepchuk.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

For more information please call +38(096)551-51-51, [email protected].

Tags: #strength_of_nation

