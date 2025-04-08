Interfax-Ukraine

Press Announcement

11:00 10.04.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Need to reform hunting industry'

On Thursday, April 10, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Need to reform hunting industry."

The press conference will highlight the issue of responsible hunting as a guarantee of biodiversity conservation and restoration of strong populations of wild animals; the economic development of non-industrial areas, the creation of new jobs and a favorable investment climate; hunting as a significant factor in the state's defense capability and the rehabilitation of veterans; ensuring the biosecurity of citizens, agricultural businesses and households.

Participants include Board Chairman of the Ukrainian Hunting and Wildlife Conservation Council Adrian Prokopenko; military intelligence officer, veteran, hunter, co-founder of the public organization Hunter's Soul Mykhailo Krupenia "Skif"; doctor of veterinary medicine, international expert in biosecurity Oleksandr Revnivtsev; founder of the hunting farm Tustan and the farm-ranch for breeding wild ungulates Ruslan Kozyr; PhD student at the Czech University of Life Sciences Prague, member of the Ukrainian National Delegation to the International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation, hunting expert Anastasia Matviyenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

