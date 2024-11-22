Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Ukraine's Foreign Policy: achievements, challenges, priorities’

On Friday, November 29, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukraine's Foreign Policy: achievements, challenges, priorities" according to the results of an expert survey conducted by the Razumkov Center and the Public Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine with the support of the Representative Office of Hanns-Seidel-Foundation from November 11 to November 15, 2024.

Participants include Razumkov Centre Sociological Service Director Andriy Bychenko; PhD in political sciences, Head of the Information Defense project of the Open Politics Foundation, former Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019) Ihor Zhdanov; Co-Director of Foreign Policy and International Security Programmes of the Razumkov Centre Mykhailo Pashkov; Head of the Ukraine-NATO Civic League, Chairman of the Public Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Dzherdzh (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.