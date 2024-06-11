Investments

19:09 11.06.2024

EC President: Today we will sign agreement with partner banks on EUR 1.5 bln investments in Ukraine

1 min read

The European Commission will sign an agreement with partner banks on EUR 1.5 billion of private investment in Ukraine within the framework of the Ukraine Facility.

The corresponding announcement was made by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday in Berlin as part of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

“Today in Berlin we will sign the first agreement for EUR 1.5 billion with our partner banks in order to attract investment into Ukraine from the private sector,” she said.

The president of the European Commission recalled the EU’s decision to “provide long-term and stable support to Ukraine until 2027.”

“The EU member states supported us with the Ukraine Facility... which, in turn, is supported by the reform and investment plan (of the Ukrainian government), which is already working – EUR 6 billion have already reached Ukraine,” she stated.

