11:15 17.03.2023

Unilever to invest EUR 20 mln in construction of factory for production of hygiene products in Kyiv region

The British-Dutch company Unilever Plc will allocate EUR 20 million for the construction of a factory in Kyiv region for production of personal hygiene products, shampoos and shower gels under the brands Dove, Axe, TRESemmé and Clear, the press service of the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2023 and the factory is expected to open in 2024, according to the announcement.

It is indicated that the new production will create about 100 new jobs and will provide mainly the Ukrainian market, and will also potentially produce products for European markets.

According to Unilever, the factory will be built to high environmental standards using renewable energy technologies.

Unilever operates in over 100 countries. It produces products under the brands Knorr, Dove, Omo, Cif, Domestos, Ax, Rexona, Black Pearl, Pure Line, Inmarko, etc.

To date, Unilever has more than 100 employees in Ukraine.

At the beginning of March 2023, Unilever announced the suspension of investments in the Russian Federation and exports to this country, as well as the freezing of spending on media and advertising.

