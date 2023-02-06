Investments

15:52 06.02.2023

Concorde Capital head expects possibility of buying assets in Ukraine in 2023

2 min read
Concorde Capital head expects possibility of buying assets in Ukraine in 2023

The full-scale war unleashed by Russia continues to cause significant economic damage, and if in 2022 the owners of Ukrainian businesses were not yet ready to sell their assets at a reasonable price, then in 2023 it is more likely, the head of one of the leading investment companies in the Ukrainian market Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, believes.

"Many businessmen and private companies are facing a big, huge problem of lack of working capital - firstly, and secondly, with incomprehensible, ghostly, vague prospects of what will happen next with the business environment, with companies, markets. I think that these factors will push many of our businessmen, unfortunately, to probably think about exiting assets in Ukraine," he told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"In this sense, for us, buyers, 2023 and, to some extent, 2024 may be some kind of opportunity," Mazepa said on the sidelines of a business forum on Ukraine Fast Recovery in Luxembourg, organized by the Ukrainian-Luxembourg Business Club.

According to him, the matter concerns such an opportunity for any buyers who take the risk of entering Ukraine before the end of the war, "with incomprehensible, cloudy prospects, of course, for a reasonable price."

Speaking about the price, Mazepa suggested that for a professional investor, members of the investment committee who perform a fiduciary function, weighing different scenarios for the end of the war - from optimistic to super-pessimistic, a discount to the pre-war price can be estimated in the range of 50-75%.

"The same will be said by people who sit on the supervisory boards of Western or global companies that operate in their markets. Weighing all possible development scenarios, they will come to the same opinion or recommendation that the discount should be significant, unfortunately," the investment banker stated.

He noted that as of now, few people are ready to agree to such discounts.

"But, again, so far I don’t see an improvement in the business climate, an improvement in the ability of the government and economic authorities to administer the country correctly, transparently, without corruption. This, of course, does not add optimism and, probably, the further this situation continues, the more sellers and current auctioneers will still be inclined to think about exiting, even with a significant shareholder discount, which actually reflects reality," Mazepa stated.

Tags: #concorde_capital

MORE ABOUT

09:58 26.05.2022
Concorde Capital head Mazepa says war could last till late 2023

Concorde Capital head Mazepa says war could last till late 2023

14:11 28.04.2021
Dobrobut medical network starts expansion in regions – Concorde Capital founder

Dobrobut medical network starts expansion in regions – Concorde Capital founder

09:21 27.04.2021
Concorde Capital decides to develop amber project with partners instead of selling it

Concorde Capital decides to develop amber project with partners instead of selling it

16:12 08.04.2021
Concorde Capital, Smart Holding agree to manage trade centers of Amstor chain acquired by Concorde

Concorde Capital, Smart Holding agree to manage trade centers of Amstor chain acquired by Concorde

14:45 20.05.2020
Concorde Capital raises $50 mln for hybrid financing projects amid coronavirus crisis

Concorde Capital raises $50 mln for hybrid financing projects amid coronavirus crisis

10:50 11.03.2020
NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

13:41 01.04.2019
Ukrainian eurobond market responds favorably to outcome of first round of election – Concorde Capital analyst

Ukrainian eurobond market responds favorably to outcome of first round of election – Concorde Capital analyst

15:17 23.05.2018
Ukrainian companies could hold IPO on foreign markets in 2020 – Concorde Capital

Ukrainian companies could hold IPO on foreign markets in 2020 – Concorde Capital

13:58 23.05.2018
Term for restoring cooperation of Ukraine with IMF is two months – Concorde Capital

Term for restoring cooperation of Ukraine with IMF is two months – Concorde Capital

14:53 13.08.2015
Concorde Capital to assist SEC in investigation

Concorde Capital to assist SEC in investigation

AD

HOT NEWS

EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

EBRD provides Ukraine with more than EUR 1 bln, mobilized more than EUR1.4 billion in donor support as late Nov 2022

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest to invest $500 mln in BlackRock-managed Ukraine reconstruction fund

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

Ukraine needs to raise $70-80 bln in private investment annually after war – First Dpty PM

LATEST

Ukraine schedules auction for sale of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port for March 3

Norway PM proposes to allocate more than $7 bln to Ukraine over five years

Fedorov: at least five countries announce intention to create their own digital services based on Ukrainian Diia app

Ukraine to put up Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port for sale

Investments in launch of Superhumans rehabilitation medical center estimated at $54 mln

DFC to raise $250 mln to help finance SME support programs in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Ivano-Frankivsk administration to launch project Boikivsky Carpathians to increase tourist attractiveness

Ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev plans to invest in projects in decarbonized energy sector

EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

USAID to provide $650,000 to scale Diia around the world

AD
AD
AD
AD