17:28 24.10.2022

MIGA allocates $30 mln to Ukraine for implementation of pilot project on investment insurance – Shmyhal

 The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) has allocated $30 million to Ukraine for the implementation of a pilot project on investment insurance, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The government of Ukraine is determined to maximize assistance in attracting investments and, despite the war, reduces state interference in the economy," the government's press service quoted Shmyhal as saying after the opening of the V Ukrainian-German Economic Forum in Berlin.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is working to minimize military risks for investors, in particular, cooperation with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) has already been established.

"MIGA has successful cases in countries where terrorist actions were carried out. The Agency has allocated $30 million to Ukraine for the implementation of a pilot project on investment insurance. We will continue and will increase this work with all insurance agencies in Europe and the world," he stressed.

According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine also expects that the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will submit for approval by the Board of Directors of the World Bank a package of financial assistance to attract investors.

Shmyhal noted that in order to promote investments, Ukraine has resumed privatization, deepens deregulation, and creates conditions for rapid investment.

"According to Shmyhal, Ukraine has formed a wide investment menu — more than 500 investment projects and opportunities in 10 sectors of the economy with a total potential worth more than $400 billion," the message says.

