Investments

17:48 26.09.2022

Horizon Capital raises $125 mln at first closing of its $250 mln target fund

2 min read
Horizon Capital, a U.S. private equity firm investing in fast growing export-oriented companies in Ukraine and the region, has announced the formation of a new Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV, L.P. (HCGF IV), which attracted $125 million at the first stage.

"With the launch of HCGF IV, Horizon Capital has achieved a record high first closing, reaching 50% of its $250 million target, and the highest first close result in the firm’s history. The fund’s first closing was backed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG) and a subsidiary of KfW Group, the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), the Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM), the Western NIS Enterprise Fund, and the Zero Gap Fund, an impact investing collaboration between The Rockefeller Foundation and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation," the company said in a release.

"The official signing ceremony took place today at IFC’s London office, and included top representatives from these esteemed institutions, together with Horizon Capital’s Founding Partner and CEO Lenna Koszarny, and Senior Partner, Vasile Tofan. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky joined the fund’s investors today at the official signing ceremony from Ukraine via video link. President Zelensky commended the investors for investing today in Ukraine, for backing Ukraine at a critical moment in its history and ensuring capital was available to support economic renewal and job creation," the report says.

"We are honored to make history by launching the first fund for Ukraine and Moldova since February 24, and the first to back these countries since they achieved well-deserved and hard-won EU Candidate Status in June," said Lenna Koszarny, Horizon Capital’s Founding Partner and CEO.

