FM Logistic Ukraine invests $ 25-30 mln in building fifth phase of complex

FM Logistic Ukraine will invest $ 25-30 million in the construction of the fifth phase of a logistics complex with an area of 20,000 square meters, CEO of FM Logistic Ukraine Sebastien Lardellier said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The land site in Dudarkiv is ours, it allows us to build another 32,000 square meters of modern logistics real estate, of which we plan to build 20,000 square meters in the coming years. We hope that we will receive construction permits quickly enough. The construction of these buildings, plus their equipment, requires $ 25-30 million in investment," he said.

The FM Logistic Ukraine complex (Dudarkiv village, Kyiv region) includes 60,000 square meters of A class warehouse space. About $ 50 million was invested in it.

According to the expert, out of 60,000 square meters, some 54,000 square meters have been commissioned.

"There is a preliminary agreement for another 2,000 square meters. Thus, 4,000 square meters are still free," he said.

He said that the rate of expansion of the offer depends on the activity of the market.

"The question of expansion is in two cases: when our current client develops his business, it becomes cramped for him, and we continue to build according to his requests. The second option is to attract new clients. According to the estimated growth rates, we will complete and fill this site within four years," he added.

FM Logistic Ukraine, operating since 1996, is included in the top five largest operators of the logistics market in Ukraine. It is part of the international group of companies FM Logistic.

FM Logistic is a family business that was founded in 1967 in the French region of Lorraine. The company owns 180 warehouses with a total area of 4 million square meters in 14 countries of the world.

FM Logistic Ukraine provides logistics operator services, including warehousing, e-commerce logistics, co-packing, customs clearance, domestic and international transportation, city transportation, and management of the entire supply chain.

Today the staff of FM Logistic Ukraine has 900 employees.