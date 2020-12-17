Investments

12:08 17.12.2020

Rada passes bill on 'investment nannies' for projects valued at EUR 20 mln and more

3 min read
Rada passes bill on 'investment nannies' for projects valued at EUR 20 mln and more

The Verkhovna Rada has supported at the repeated second reading bill No. 3760 on government support for investment projects with significant investments (the so-called "investment bill") valued at EUR 20 million and more, which, in particular, provides for the exemption of such projects from paying certain taxes.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the bill was supported by 252 MPs with the required 226 votes.

According to the materials to the bill on the parliamentary website, in the version of the document for the second reading, the equivalent of the amount of "significant investments" has been reduced from EUR 30 million to EUR 20 million. Also, for the second reading, the committee proposed to expand the list of areas for projects that can be qualified for government support.

In the document for the repeated second reading, it is indicated that an investment project with significant investments should be implemented, in particular, in the following areas: processing industry (except for the production and circulation of tobacco products, ethyl alcohol, cognac and fruit, alcoholic beverages), further processing and/or enrichment of minerals (except for coal and brown coal, crude oil and natural gas), waste management, transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities, logistics, education, scientific and scientific and technical activities, health care, art, culture, sports, tourism and resort and recreational sphere. MP Nina Yuzhanina said during the discussion of the bill that one of the amendments supported by the Rada profile committee additionally establishes a possibility of providing government support to investors in the field of iron ore dressing in the transitional provisions.

According to the bill, projects that create at least 80 jobs with a salary 15% higher than the average salary in the region can count on government support. For the repeated second reading, the deputies clarified the term of the special investment agreement – this is an agreement concluded between the Cabinet of Ministers, an investor making significant investments, an applicant and a local government body (if they are provided with government support).

As the main legal department of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus said in its opinion to the bill, its norms provide preferences for non-payment of taxes and fees. This is contrary to the memorandum with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) signed on June 2, 2020.

The legal department recalled that in the memorandum, Ukraine undertook to refrain from introducing new tax benefits, with the exception of those already adopted in connection with COVID-19.

Tags: #investments #rada
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:40 17.12.2020
Due to 'lockdown' Rada to work in plenary mode only on Jan 25-29 – resolution

Due to 'lockdown' Rada to work in plenary mode only on Jan 25-29 – resolution

18:45 16.12.2020
Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

18:16 16.12.2020
If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

If elections were held in near future, five parties would enter Rada - poll

13:02 16.12.2020
Rada backs dismissal of Besarab from post of Minister for Veterans Affairs

Rada backs dismissal of Besarab from post of Minister for Veterans Affairs

11:52 16.12.2020
Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

18:49 15.12.2020
Rada adopts 2021 state budget

Rada adopts 2021 state budget

17:52 15.12.2020
Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

16:48 15.12.2020
Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

Rada adopts bill restoring full-fledged work of NACP

14:02 15.12.2020
Rada supports at second reading draft amendments to Budget Code – with 311 votes

Rada supports at second reading draft amendments to Budget Code – with 311 votes

13:27 15.12.2020
Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

Rada extends meeting until completion of consideration of state budget-2021

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dragon Capital could acquire Finance.ua, Minfin.com.ua

Shmyhal: Agro-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure, IT most promising areas for investment in Ukraine

Lack of trust in judiciary is major obstacle to foreign investment in Ukraine- business survey

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

LATEST

Zelensky calls increasing investor confidence one of priority tasks for 2021

IFC may allocate $55 mln to Zaporizhia to improve energy efficiency, infrastructure

Dragon Capital acquires Lviv industrial park Ryasne-2 from STR developer

Millstone & Co investment company acquires 50% of ITW SYSTEMS maker of LED lighting systems

Metinvest prospectively reduces capital investments by 40% in 9 months

Businessman Meuwissen successfully concludes sale of his real estate knowledge company

Govt includes ZTMK in privatization list, Group DF enterprises have no priority right to buy out state stake

Dragon Capital could acquire Finance.ua, Minfin.com.ua

UMG Investments completes four M&A deals since April 2020 – investment director

Infrastructure Ministry engages IBRD, EIB in renewal of roads in Luhansk region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD