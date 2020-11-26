Investments

17:48 26.11.2020

Govt includes ZTMK in privatization list, Group DF enterprises have no priority right to buy out state stake

2 min read
Govt includes ZTMK in privatization list, Group DF enterprises have no priority right to buy out state stake

On November 25 of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine included Zaporizhia Titanium Magnesium Plant (ZTMK) in the list of objects to be privatized, and in the updated charter of the enterprise, Tolexis Trading Ltd., affiliated with Firtash's Group DF, which owns a 49% stake in the plant, does not have a priority right to buy out the state stake.

According to the press release of the State Property Fund, including ZTMK LLC in the list of privatization objects will make it possible to stop all enforcement proceedings, to ensure the further stable operation of the plant, the explanatory note to the document says.

It is clarified that the draft resolution was developed in the framework of the implementation of the plan for financial recovery created by the State Property Fund and ZTMK. It is aimed, first of all, to activate the norm of Clause 12 of Article 34 of the law on enforcement proceedings, which stops all enforcement actions in relation to state-owned enterprises or blocks of shares (stakes) of economic entities when they are included in the list of objects of small or large privatization. This allows you to open a new current account for the implementation of production activities and modernization of the plant.

Thus, ZTMK will have the opportunity to modernize production, significantly reduce the cost of production, due to which, from April 2021, it will increase the volume of finished products by 50%, which will completely bring it to a break-even level. Restoring production after years of careless management will be the first important step towards financial recovery, the press release said.

The inclusion of ZTMK in the list of privatization objects will also guarantee its protection against the possibility of starting bankruptcy proceedings, the SPF says.

Tags: #group_df #ztmk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:35 01.10.2020
Fire on 'Severodonetsk Azot' territory is extinguished, workshops continue operating - Group DF

Fire on 'Severodonetsk Azot' territory is extinguished, workshops continue operating - Group DF

13:08 30.09.2020
Firtash's Group DF notes ZTMC sells sponge titanium at reduced prices, enterprise funds may be embezzled

Firtash's Group DF notes ZTMC sells sponge titanium at reduced prices, enterprise funds may be embezzled

11:25 28.09.2020
Firtash's Group DF denies use of NBU's stabilization loan issued to Bank Nadra to buy 49% stake in ZTMC

Firtash's Group DF denies use of NBU's stabilization loan issued to Bank Nadra to buy 49% stake in ZTMC

15:06 21.09.2020
SPF denies Group DF's accusations of embezzlement of funds intended for investment in ZTMC

SPF denies Group DF's accusations of embezzlement of funds intended for investment in ZTMC

11:17 03.08.2020
Group DF achieves invalidation of competition agency's decision to separate its nitrogen fertilizers plants in court

Group DF achieves invalidation of competition agency's decision to separate its nitrogen fertilizers plants in court

10:59 01.07.2019
Group DF refutes information about alleged sale of Firtash's stake in Inter TV channel

Group DF refutes information about alleged sale of Firtash's stake in Inter TV channel

14:05 12.06.2019
Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

16:54 22.03.2019
Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

11:10 16.07.2018
Delay with recognition of Stockholm Arbitration Court on OPZ debt to Ostchem breaks New York Convention

Delay with recognition of Stockholm Arbitration Court on OPZ debt to Ostchem breaks New York Convention

10:55 24.05.2018
Firtash' Group DF accuses prosecutor's office in Zhytomyr region of interfering work of local councils, hindering group's operations

Firtash' Group DF accuses prosecutor's office in Zhytomyr region of interfering work of local councils, hindering group's operations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dragon Capital could acquire Finance.ua, Minfin.com.ua

Shmyhal: Agro-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure, IT most promising areas for investment in Ukraine

Lack of trust in judiciary is major obstacle to foreign investment in Ukraine- business survey

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

LATEST

Dragon Capital could acquire Finance.ua, Minfin.com.ua

UMG Investments completes four M&A deals since April 2020 – investment director

Infrastructure Ministry engages IBRD, EIB in renewal of roads in Luhansk region

Govt approves 103 priority investment projects until 2023

Thermal insulation manufacturer IZOVAT invests EUR 30 mln in construction of glass wool plant in Zhytomyr

Shmyhal: Agro-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure, IT most promising areas for investment in Ukraine

Lack of trust in judiciary is major obstacle to foreign investment in Ukraine- business survey

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential for issuing green bonds at $ 73 billion by 2030 – Energy Ministry

German investors consider courts, not corruption as main problem in Ukraine – ambassador

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD