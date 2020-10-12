Investments

16:02 12.10.2020

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

1 min read
Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

The signing of a confidentiality agreement between the Polish company PGNiG and the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) will provide broad access to information about privatization objects, head of the fund Dmytro Sennychenko has said.

He noted that the signing of the agreement with Polish partners in the presence of the presidents of both countries, which marked the beginning of cooperation with a large European company, should serve as a signal to investors of other countries about Ukraine's openness and transparency of privatization processes.

"We guarantee such unprecedented openness, transparency and equal conditions for participation to every potential investor, domestic and foreign," the SPF head said on Facebook after the document had been signed.

At the same time, he noted that privatization opened up opportunities for a significant expansion of the "investment menu of Ukraine."

As reported, PGNiG and the State Property Fund entered into a confidentiality agreement as part of the company's future participation in the privatization of Ukrainian energy facilities.

According to a source on the electricity market, the Polish side in terms of privatization is interested in combined heat and power plants and regional energy companies.

Еще по теме

Tags: #spf #pgnig
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:49 12.10.2020
PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

15:34 12.10.2020
Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

15:15 22.09.2020
SPF head proposes double budget plan for privatization receipts in 2021 to UAH 12 bln

SPF head proposes double budget plan for privatization receipts in 2021 to UAH 12 bln

15:06 21.09.2020
SPF denies Group DF's accusations of embezzlement of funds intended for investment in ZTMC

SPF denies Group DF's accusations of embezzlement of funds intended for investment in ZTMC

11:04 13.08.2020
Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

16:45 29.05.2020
SPF announces replacement of Centrenergo director, return of company to state control

SPF announces replacement of Centrenergo director, return of company to state control

17:47 17.04.2020
Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

11:34 30.01.2020
Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

17:37 11.01.2020
SPF launches virtual database repository on privatized entities

SPF launches virtual database repository on privatized entities

14:24 09.12.2019
Poland's PGNIG, Ukraine's ERU to start gas exploration, production in Lviv region – contract

Poland's PGNIG, Ukraine's ERU to start gas exploration, production in Lviv region – contract

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

LATEST

EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

Tigipko's Luregio Limited founds Luregio Invest, applies to AMC to buy Prominvestbank

Ukraine-Indonesia company to launch pharmaceutical production worth $1 mln in Kyiv region by year end

Technological holding TECHIIA to invest $200 mln in building Ecotechnopark with data center in Kherson region

EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD