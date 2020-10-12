Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

The signing of a confidentiality agreement between the Polish company PGNiG and the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) will provide broad access to information about privatization objects, head of the fund Dmytro Sennychenko has said.

He noted that the signing of the agreement with Polish partners in the presence of the presidents of both countries, which marked the beginning of cooperation with a large European company, should serve as a signal to investors of other countries about Ukraine's openness and transparency of privatization processes.

"We guarantee such unprecedented openness, transparency and equal conditions for participation to every potential investor, domestic and foreign," the SPF head said on Facebook after the document had been signed.

At the same time, he noted that privatization opened up opportunities for a significant expansion of the "investment menu of Ukraine."

As reported, PGNiG and the State Property Fund entered into a confidentiality agreement as part of the company's future participation in the privatization of Ukrainian energy facilities.

According to a source on the electricity market, the Polish side in terms of privatization is interested in combined heat and power plants and regional energy companies.

Еще по теме