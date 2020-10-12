Investments

10:36 12.10.2020

Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

2 min read
Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

Relatives of the owner of the NEQSOL Holding group of companies Nasib Hasanov, who is the beneficiary of 100% of the second largest Ukrainian mobile network operator Vodafone Ukraine, are buying 100% of Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine LLC (Kyiv).

According to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, the committee received an application from C-Telecom Holding LLC (Kyiv), which, according to the public register, is co-owned by Artyom Hasanov and Ramiz Hasanov with 40% shares, one of whom is registered at the same address, which is probably the address of their father Nasib Hasanov.

Another 20% is owned by Yusif Jabbarov whose first and last name coincide with the first and last name of the CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

The committee also announced that it received an application for approval of the concerted actions of C-Telecom Holding and the current owner of Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine – BAGGIO Holding B.V. pursuant to their five-year non-competitive sale and purchase agreement.

The beneficial owner of Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine through BAGGIO Holding B.V. is businessman Volodymyr Yevtushenkov, who was the ultimate beneficiary of Vodafone Ukraine prior to its purchase at the end of last year by Hasanov.

Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine is a national supplier of integrated technology solutions.

Tags: #vodafone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:25 29.09.2020
Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Cherkasy region

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Cherkasy region

18:01 25.09.2020
Vodafone Ukraine adds five routes in Kyiv region to Village Routes

Vodafone Ukraine adds five routes in Kyiv region to Village Routes

19:08 01.09.2020
Vodafone Ukraine almost doubles net profit, sees revenue grow by 9% in Q2

Vodafone Ukraine almost doubles net profit, sees revenue grow by 9% in Q2

15:28 04.08.2020
Vodafone Ukraine covers over 1,000 settlements with 4G network in 900 MHz range

Vodafone Ukraine covers over 1,000 settlements with 4G network in 900 MHz range

10:26 27.07.2020
Vodafone Ukraine buys back $10 mln eurobonds

Vodafone Ukraine buys back $10 mln eurobonds

11:19 09.07.2020
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

17:38 25.05.2020
Vodafone Ukraine sees revenue rise by 28% in Q1

Vodafone Ukraine sees revenue rise by 28% in Q1

17:37 21.04.2020
Vodafone Ukraine seeks to launch eSIM late June

Vodafone Ukraine seeks to launch eSIM late June

15:29 28.02.2020
Kyivstar again ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in mobile Internet speed

Kyivstar again ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in mobile Internet speed

18:39 03.02.2020
Demand for Vodafone-Ukraine $500 mln eurobonds with 6.2% rate amounts to about $3 bln

Demand for Vodafone-Ukraine $500 mln eurobonds with 6.2% rate amounts to about $3 bln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

LATEST

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

Tigipko's Luregio Limited founds Luregio Invest, applies to AMC to buy Prominvestbank

Ukraine-Indonesia company to launch pharmaceutical production worth $1 mln in Kyiv region by year end

Technological holding TECHIIA to invest $200 mln in building Ecotechnopark with data center in Kherson region

EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD