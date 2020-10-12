Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

Relatives of the owner of the NEQSOL Holding group of companies Nasib Hasanov, who is the beneficiary of 100% of the second largest Ukrainian mobile network operator Vodafone Ukraine, are buying 100% of Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine LLC (Kyiv).

According to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, the committee received an application from C-Telecom Holding LLC (Kyiv), which, according to the public register, is co-owned by Artyom Hasanov and Ramiz Hasanov with 40% shares, one of whom is registered at the same address, which is probably the address of their father Nasib Hasanov.

Another 20% is owned by Yusif Jabbarov whose first and last name coincide with the first and last name of the CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

The committee also announced that it received an application for approval of the concerted actions of C-Telecom Holding and the current owner of Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine – BAGGIO Holding B.V. pursuant to their five-year non-competitive sale and purchase agreement.

The beneficial owner of Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine through BAGGIO Holding B.V. is businessman Volodymyr Yevtushenkov, who was the ultimate beneficiary of Vodafone Ukraine prior to its purchase at the end of last year by Hasanov.

Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine is a national supplier of integrated technology solutions.