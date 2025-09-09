Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
16:46 09.09.2025

Oversized transportation company TAD to invest EUR20 million in expanding fleet for large wind turbines - owner

Oversized transportation company TAD to invest EUR20 million in expanding fleet for large wind turbines - owner
Photo: https://renewables.dtek.com/

The oversized transportation company TAD plans next year to invest EUR20 million in increasing its fleet of equipment for transporting wind turbines in Ukraine due to increased demand for such a service, said founder and CEO of the company Vitaliy Melnyk.

"I believe in the wind potential of Ukraine. There are many requests for transporting wind equipment, very high activity, especially in the last one or two years. We are developing. Next year, investments of EUR20 million are planned in increasing the fleet of equipment focused specifically on transporting large wind turbines," he said during the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum-2025 of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association, which is taking place in Lviv on Tuesday.

As Melnyk explained, many wind projects stopped with the outbreak of war precisely because of the refusal of foreign partners to install and deliver turbines to Ukraine due to the war risks. Therefore, such services began to actively develop within the country.

