Indian pharmaceutical companies plan to resume imports to Ukraine in May – IPMA President

President of the Indian Pharmaceutical Manufacturer's Association (IPMA) Dr. Menon R.U.P. said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine how Indian pharmaceutical companies provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine during the war

- India, like many other countries of the world, helps Ukraine. What kind of humanitarian assistance is already being provided from India to Ukraine?

- Taking into account the humanitarian crisis caused by the events in Ukraine, India has decided to expand humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries:

Since February 24, the Government of India has sent more than 90 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its neighboring Western countries, while private companies and agencies in India have also donated a similar amount of aid, consisting of medicines, blankets, tents, tarpaulins, eye protection, water storage tanks, sleeping mats, surgical gloves, etc.

The Government of India is expected to provide Ukraine with another tranche of essential medicines and medical supplies soon.

Another batch of medical equipment and medicines was also sent to Ukraine as a humanitarian aid by Ocean Philanthropic Center Private Limited (Mumbai, India) in cooperation with the local Rotary Club. In the near future, new shipments of humanitarian aid from the mentioned Indian partners are expected.

- It is known that IPMA, as well as leading Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers, hand over significant humanitarian aid to Ukraine. What has been transferred?

- Almost all members of our association have been living in Ukraine with their families for a long time, their life destiny is connected with Ukraine, and we all believe that it is time to repay the debt.

Members of the Indian Pharmaceutical Manufacturer's Association (IPMA), to date, have already donated medical assistance to Ukraine in the form of drugs valued at over UAH 84.8 million and $250,000, and in the form of financial assistance in the amount of more than $500,000 and UAH 11.5 million.

IPMA members provide charitable assistance with medicines, mainly antibiotics, analgesics, hemostatic, anti-allergic, restorative drugs and vitamins.

In addition, many Indians permanently residing in Ukraine are actively involved in providing food and immediate care to the Ukrainian population.

Volunteers from IPMA members are engaged in the delivery of food, medicine and necessary goods that the military and evacuated citizens need. Vehicles were also organized to evacuate people from different areas (from places where fighting was taking place at the time when the evacuation was needed) to the western regions of Ukraine, and many gave their storage facilities to the authorities for humanitarian purposes.

Our members continue to help the people of Ukraine.

Many pharmaceutical companies that cooperate with our association are also involved in providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. In particular, the pharmaceutical company Cipla donated a batch of medicines, including urgently needed antibiotics and inhalers worth $120,000. This was also noted with gratitude by the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India.

The Indian company Intas Pharmaceuticals, through Accord Healthcare in Poland, donated medicines worth more than UAH 59 million for the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, including antiemetics, diuretics, antibiotics, antiepileptics, local anesthetics, painkillers and antipyretics.

In the near future, we are waiting for the delivery of humanitarian cargo from India to Ukraine (via Poland) from M.Biotech Limited with medicines, including anesthesia, tranquilizers and hormonal drugs.

- What is the position of India regarding the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine? What does India say about this?

- India has expressed serious concern about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine in various statements.

Elaborating on India's position regarding the conflict, External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar told the Indian Parliament on April 6 that India is "strongly opposed" to the conflict and "if it chooses a side, it is the side of peace and an immediate end to violence." He stated: "We believe that no solution can be achieved through the shedding of blood and the cost of innocent lives. Dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any dispute these days. And it should be borne in mind that the modern world order is built on the UN Charter, respect for international law, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. This is our principled position.

India has consistently encouraged talks between Ukraine and Russia. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has spoken to President Putin and President Zelensky (separately with each of them) several times since February 24. He called for an immediate end to violence and a return to the path of diplomatic negotiations. He also suggested a direct talk between the two presidents.

In addition, during Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to India on 1 April, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for an end to violence and expressed India's readiness to contribute in any way to the peace effort. Dr. S. Jaishankar reiterated the need to respect international law, the UN Charter, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Deeply alarmed by the killings of civilians in Bucha, India "unreservedly condemned" these killings and supported the call for an "independent investigation."

Also, earlier on March 16, Indian ICJ Judge Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia in a 13-2 verdict that the ICJ is "profoundly concerned about the use of force by the Russian. Federation in Ukraine, which raises very serious issues of international law."

It is noteworthy that in India, a "candle ceremony" is held daily near the Ukrainian Embassy and candles are lit in memory of the victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

- How would you comment on India's position?

- I am not a politician, but as a citizen of India, although I have been living and working in Ukraine for more than 40 years, I would like to emphasize that India's neutrality in the United Nations does not negate the fact that India is seriously concerned about the situation in Ukraine and Russian aggression in general, the need to comply with the UN Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. India also called for a return to dialogue as a single path forward in its statements and clarifications.

- What are the work plans of Indian pharmaceutical companies in Ukraine?

- All our members, Indian pharmaceutical companies, continue to work in Ukraine, do their best to ensure access to medicines from all distributors and pharmacies in Ukraine, and support Ukrainian patients with their efforts by providing high-quality and safe medicines both at affordable prices and by helping comprehensively as charity.

Our companies are planning to resume imports already in May, to find ways of deliveries through the Polish and Romanian borders.

We believe in the victory of Ukraine and the world!

The official page of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of India states that the Embassy of Ukraine in India expresses its gratitude to the Indian pharmaceutical companies - members (participants) of the Indian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (IPMA) and their partners, in particular the companies: AbrylPharma, DiaPharmaLTD., DR. Reddy`s, EuroLifecareLtd./Konark, HeteroLabsLtd., MacleodsPharmaceuticalsLtd., MegaLifesciences, OrganosynLtd., SunPharmaceuticalIndustriesLtd., and IPMA President Dr. Menon R.U.P. for support and assistance to the Ukrainian people.





