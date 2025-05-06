In 2025, we expect further growth of exports in Ukraine's sectors with strong position - UCCI President Chyzhykov

An interview with the President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) Hennadiy Chyzhykov about the Chamber's activities and development during the war, the global power of business communities and the formation of a pool of friends of Ukraine in the business community

Text: Maksym Urakin

-- What key initiatives has the UCCI implemented in recent years? Which of them had the greatest impact on Ukrainian business?

The main strategic goal of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is to support and promote Ukrainian exporters. In recent years, we have implemented a number of initiatives aimed at expanding international opportunities for domestic business. These include participation in the formation of the National Export Strategy, the creation of large-scale information and educational projects for SMEs, and the development of a network of international partnerships. In recent years, we have held hundreds of webinars, business forums, industry conferences and trainings - both online and offline - that have reached thousands of entrepreneurs across the country.

Programs in cooperation with international organizations, in particular UNDP, GIZ, Enterprise Europe Network, Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs, have become especially effective. They have provided specific tools, knowledge and contacts that have helped Ukrainian companies find new partners, enter foreign markets, and sometimes move production to safer regions. One of the most successful examples is a project with Latvia, where more than 30 Ukrainian companies were able to get acquainted with the local business environment and find partners in the fields of green energy, wood processing and waste processing.

-- How did the Chamber help Ukrainian businesses adapt to the new economic conditions caused by the war?

Starting from the first days of the full-scale invasion, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry quickly restructured its activities to support businesses in times of crisis. We focused our efforts on assisting with the relocation of enterprises, advising on conducting business in times of force majeure, and also assisted in the preparation of relevant certificates and legal support. The Chamber also became a platform for a systematic dialogue between business and the government on the most urgent needs of entrepreneurs. Much attention was also paid to preserving and developing export potential. Given the reduction of the domestic market, exports have become a key source of income for many companies. We helped with adaptation to the new requirements of EU technical regulations, provided expert advice, and launched digital services to promptly prepare enterprises to work on the European market. At the same time, we coordinated the participation of companies in international exhibitions and forums to ensure their presence in the global space even in times of war.

-- What are the main challenges facing Ukrainian business today?

Among the key challenges that our members are voicing to us today are security risks, logistical difficulties, limited access to financial resources and a skilled workforce. In frontline regions, the situation is even more difficult - enterprises are often forced to work in conditions of constant threats, destruction and continuous disruptions in energy supply. We are actively attracting international support to help these businesses survive - through both material resources and mentoring support. Another major challenge is the growth of the share of raw material exports, which reduces the profitability of the economy. Therefore, we encourage entrepreneurs to invest in the production of products with higher added value. It is important that business is an active participant in the dialogue on the conditions for the development of such industries, and we, as a chamber, create all the conditions for this discussion, based on the requests of our members - from craftsmen to large industrialists.

-- How is the UCCI's international cooperation developing? Which countries are most interested in partnership with Ukraine today?

International cooperation for the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is one of the priorities. Thanks to our global network of representative offices in 85 countries around the world, we have been able to ensure constant dialogue with foreign business associations, governments and entrepreneurs. We actively work on key business platforms in the EU, Asia, Africa, Latin America and North America. The Ukrainian business community has constant support through such organizations as the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Eurochambres), the World Chambers Federation (WCF), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). For the first time in history, the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce is represented on the Board of Directors of Eurochambres and the World Chambers Federation, which unite millions of companies. This is precisely why international partners have increased their trust in Ukrainian business.

Currently, the most active partner countries are the Czech Republic, the Baltic countries, France, as well as African countries. Cooperation with the Czech Republic is developing especially dynamically - we have launched the Ukrainian-Czech Chamber of Commerce and organize regular business missions. At the same time, we are actively opening new markets. For example, Kenya and Egypt are key buyers of Ukrainian grain in Africa, and the region as a whole shows significant interest in Ukrainian agro- and food technologies. This opens up new export opportunities for our business.

-- The Chamber actively supports small and medium-sized businesses. What specific programs and initiatives are being implemented in this area?

Support for small and medium-sized businesses is at the heart of the activities of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. We cooperate with international partners — UNDP, GIZ, Enterprise Europe Network, Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs — to implement programs to increase export potential, digitalization, training and financial literacy. These programs provide entrepreneurs with tools not only to survive in war conditions, but also to scale up to foreign markets. We are especially active in working with craft manufacturers, helping them present themselves on the international stage. A very successful example was participation in the International Engineering Fair in the fall of 2004 in Brno, Czech Republic, where Ukrainian companies not only presented their developments, but also concluded preliminary agreements with Czech partners on the supply of technological equipment and joint production.

Regional Chambers also operate Coordination Centers for Export Support. Trainings, consultations and educational events for SMEs in the regions of Ukraine are constantly being held, in particular with the participation of experts in the field of certification, logistics and business planning. Our task is to create maximum conditions for small businesses to develop and export breakthrough, despite the difficult situation.

-- How does the UCCI help attract investment to Ukraine? Do you see foreign companies interested in the Ukrainian market?

The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry plays an important role in attracting investments, acting as a reliable intermediary between Ukrainian companies and foreign partners. We are creating a positive image of Ukraine as a country with strong export potential, dynamic industries and flexible business, capable of quickly adapting to challenges. One of the important tools of trust for investors is the activities of the International Commercial Arbitration Court at the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recognized worldwide for its impeccable reputation and professionalism of arbitrators.

We also participate in business forums, summits, and consultation platforms with international financial institutions, where we convey the position of Ukrainian business and demonstrate real cases of successful work even in wartime. For example, in South Africa we held a business dialogue with the participation of representatives of the governments of both countries. This is not only an image event - it opens up specific investment opportunities for Ukrainian business in the fields of agro-processing, mechanical engineering and logistics.

-- How have the export opportunities of Ukrainian companies changed? What new markets have been opened?

Despite the war, Ukrainian enterprises continue to actively export. In 2024, Ukraine exported over 100 million tonnes of goods - and this is a real achievement. Thanks to the efforts of the chamber and our partners, Ukrainian companies managed to diversify their sales markets, reducing dependence on traditional directions. Cooperation with the EU, countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America is actively developing. In particular, Kenya is one of the main buyers of Ukrainian grain on the African continent.

We are constantly working to facilitate the entry of Ukrainian companies into new markets. To do this, we help with certification, technical regulation, creating presentation materials and finding partners. Business missions and bilateral projects with countries that were not previously in focus are also actively developing. This approach allows business to open up new opportunities and reduce risks associated with instability in individual markets.

-- What steps are being taken to support domestic production, especially in strategic industries?

We pay significant attention to supporting national manufacturers, in particular in the agricultural sector, mechanical engineering, energy and pharmaceuticals. One of the key areas is supporting product certification in accordance with EU standards, which opens a direct path to the Single Market. More than 60% of Ukraine's exports are already directed to the European Union countries, so compliance with technical requirements has become a critically important condition for growth. To this end, we have created a team of experts who work directly with enterprises.

At the same time, we advocate shifting the emphasis from raw material exports to products with high added value. Unfortunately, the share of raw materials in exports increased from 52% in 2021 to over 66% in 2024. This forces us to work even more actively on the conditions for the development of modern production. We advise companies, hold strategic sessions and promote ideas for changes in legislation that could stimulate the development of innovative production clusters.

In particular, we are promoting the development of the woodworking industry in the western regions of Ukraine - a consortium of enterprises has already been created that jointly export furniture under a single brand. This allows us to move from selling wood to an export model with high added value.

-- Amid the war, many companies are looking for ways to relocate or diversify their business. What support does the UCCI provide in this regard?

The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been actively supporting companies that are forced to relocate or change their business model since the beginning of the invasion. We provide information support on relocation opportunities within the country, advise on tax and regulatory conditions in new regions, and help find partners or tenants in new locations. Special attention is paid to small businesses, which are the least protected in such circumstances.

Our regional chambers also play a key role - they have created operational business support headquarters on the ground, organize networking, joint exhibitions, and simplify access to new markets. In several cases, for example in Volyn, specific programs to support Ukrainian-Czech trade have been implemented, which have also become a practical example of the integration of relocated enterprises into new economic conditions. Relocation is a challenge, but also an opportunity to reboot business, find new partnerships and technologies.

-- Your organization often acts as an intermediary between business and the state. How effective is this dialogue today?

We consider ourselves a platform for institutional dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs. Our experts participate in working groups at the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and specialized parliamentary committees. We systematize business requests and formulate specific proposals to improve operating conditions, especially in terms of exports, investments, and the regulatory environment.

In the context of war, this dialogue has become even more practical and applied.

In addition to participating in the legislative process, we provide individual feedback: for example, within the framework of the program with GIZ, more than 100 enterprises submitted their proposals for tax changes, which we summarized and submitted to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Thanks to the efforts of the chamber, our voice is heard not only in Ukraine, but also on international platforms, in particular in the Eurochambres, which is an advisory body of the European Commission. We help European colleagues understand the peculiarities of the Ukrainian economy, dispel myths imposed by Russian propaganda, and build trust in Ukrainian business as a reliable partner. This is the essence of our economic diplomacy.

-- What are the strategic priorities of the UCCI for 2024-2025?

Our key priority is to ensure stable and effective integration of Ukrainian businesses into the EU Single Market. We are focused on simplifying export procedures, harmonizing technical regulations, and developing digital services for enterprises. The Chamber already supports product certification in accordance with European standards, which gives companies the “green light” to enter the EU market.

In addition to certification, we also help companies adapt their marketing materials, labels, and logistics to meet the requirements of European buyers. For example, organic sweets producers from the Dnipro River have already entered the markets of Germany and Belgium thanks to the support of the Chamber.

The second important direction is to strengthen international representation. We will continue to open new trade routes for Ukrainian goods, in particular in the countries of the Global South. Special emphasis is on Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Support for SMEs, the creation of new educational programs, and deepening cooperation with donors and international organizations are also priorities. We want as many Ukrainian businesses as possible to have access to resources for growth.

-- What reforms or legislative changes does the Chamber propose to improve the business climate in the country?

The Chamber actively advocates deregulation, simplification of permitting procedures and adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to European standards. We insist on creating a predictable fiscal environment, where an entrepreneur clearly understands the rules of the game, has the opportunity to plan and invest. One of the concrete steps is to simplify exports: unification of certifications, electronic document processing, digitalization of processes. We also promote initiatives to introduce effective military risk insurance for investors and exporters, which will allow attracting more international capital even in wartime. The Chamber’s participation in legislative processes is based on the position of entrepreneurs themselves — we collect feedback, analyze it and form constructive proposals that we pass on to state institutions.

-- Is the UCCI planning any new international initiatives or partnerships that could help develop Ukrainian business?

Yes, we are constantly expanding international cooperation, because in the modern world it is global connections that determine economic opportunities. In 2025, we will pay special attention to strengthening regional partnerships - in particular, one of such examples is the preparation of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the large-scale international exhibition "Gulfood" in Dubai, where agro-processing companies presented innovative products, including protein bars and organic sauces, which have already attracted the interest of importers from the Persian Gulf countries. Another important direction will be participation in the formation of regional food and logistics hubs. We want Ukrainian companies to participate not only in the export of raw materials, but also in the creation of joint ventures abroad - with the localization of production, supply of equipment, technologies. It is such projects that ensure a long-term presence in the market and build trust in Ukrainian business as a strategic partner.

-- What role do you see for the UCCI in the process of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine?

The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is already preparing for a key phase - post-war economic reconstruction. Our role is to create effective platforms for partnership between Ukrainian and international business, as well as in institutional support of projects that require transparency, trust and professional expertise. It is the Chamber that can become a guide for investors who need clear rules, legal guarantees and real business opportunities. In addition, we see ourselves as active participants in the formation of industry clusters, centers of competence, new export models. Reconstruction is not only the restoration of the destroyed, but also a chance for a qualitative transformation of the economy: from raw materials to innovation. The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has all the tools, contacts and experience to help business become the driver of this transformation. We are already working on this - through export programs, participation in global forums, support for entrepreneurs in the most difficult regions.

-- How do you assess the prospects for Ukrainian business in 2025? Which industries can become growth engines?

I remain cautiously optimistic, but this optimism is based on real processes. Ukrainian business has demonstrated impressive resilience — even during the war, we export. Last year, Ukraine sold 129.2 million tonnes of goods worth $41.043 billion! In 2025, we expect further growth in exports, especially in industries where Ukraine already has strong positions: agro-processing, food industry, IT, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, woodworking.

The growth drivers will also be companies that can offer products with high added value. The future lies in technological solutions, environmental innovations, and integration into European value chains. And it is the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry that will be the platform that will help businesses realize this potential. We work every day to ensure that the vision of "Ukraine as the economic tiger of Europe" becomes not just an ambitious metaphor, but a concrete economic reality.