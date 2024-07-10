McDonald's Ukraine raises UAH 4.6 mln to help Okhmatdyt

McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., which is developing the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, raised UAH 4.6 million to support the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital (Kyiv), which was damaged during a missile attack on Monday.

“We set a goal to collect at least UAH 1 million, but with your support on July 9, we together managed to collect UAH 4.603 million in profit from cheeseburger sales. The entire amount collected is sent to the charity organization Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ukraine for support and targeted needs of the children's hospital Okhmatdyt in Kyiv,” the company announced on its official Instagram page.

McDonald's Ukraine added that thanks to the delivery partners Glovo and Bolt, who waived their commission for the delivery of all cheeseburgers on Tuesday, they managed to increase the collected amount by more than UAH 200,000.

As reported, a Russian missile strike on Monday, July 8, in the morning damaged four medical buildings and one administrative building at Okhmatdyt. About 50 people were injured, two doctors died.