Plenkovic assures Croatia will continue to support Ukraine

Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, speaking at the Dubrovnik Forum on Saturday, assured of continued support for Ukraine and recalled the assistance already provided to Kyiv in various areas.

In his speech, Plenkovic pointed to the negative consequences for Europe and the world of the COVID-19 pandemic, “which were prolonged by Russian aggression against Ukraine, which devalued the importance of international law and fundamental principles.”

“On behalf of the Croatian government, I would like to once again express my support for Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, the president, the government and thank [Foreign] Minister Kuleba for coming to Dubrovnik today,” the Croatian prime minister noted.

He also emphasized that among a huge number of countries there is unity in supporting Ukraine. Thus, Plenkovic recalled the recent Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, where, as he indicated, about a hundred international organizations and countries were represented that supported the project of finding a peaceful solution to the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and not a solution that would reward the aggressor and thereby would send a negative signal to all other potential aggressors.

“Croatia helps Ukraine in political, diplomatic, technical, humanitarian, economic and military spheres, and we will continue to provide all forms of support. Especially taking into account our specific interests in the investigation into war crimes, in humanitarian demining, which we have been dealing with for 30 years and which we will complete only in March 2026,” Plenkovic emphasized.