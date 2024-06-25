EU says negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU to be demanding

Photo: elements.envato.com

The EU says that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union will be strict and demanding, and the decision on whether all conditions for their completion will be met will be made by EU member states.

"The accession negotiations we open today will be rigorous and demanding. With determination and commitment, we are confident in your capacity to bring it to a successful conclusion. We will support you in your efforts and we look forward to welcoming you as a fully fledged member of the European Union," the Foreign Minister of the Belgium Presidency Hadja Lahbib said on Tuesday in Luxembourg at the opening of the Intergovernmental Conference marking the start of formal negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

However, she said it is the EU member states that will decide whether the conditions for completing the negotiations are met, taking into account changes in EU legislation since the opening of negotiations and Ukraine's readiness for membership.

Presenting the approved framework for negotiations, the minister said that it is based on "takes account of the experience of past enlargements and on-going accession negotiations, as well as the evolving EU acquis, and duly reflects Ukraine's own merits and specific characteristics." "The negotiations are aimed at Ukraine integrally adopting the EU acquis and ensuring its full implementation and enforcement. It incorporates the revised enlargement methodology, which provides for an even stronger focus on the fundamental reforms in the accession negotiations. Ukraine will need, therefore, to fully embrace and continue to implement reforms in the areas of rule of law and fundamental rights, the strengthening of democratic institutions and public administration reform, as well as economic criteria," the minister said.

In addition, Ukraine will need to pay special attention to judicial reform, the fight against corruption, and the protection and non-discriminatory treatment of persons belonging to national minorities. "To ensure the irreversibility of progress in these areas and its full and effective implementation, progress will continue to be closely monitored by the Commission, which will report regularly on it to the Council," Lahbib said.

According to her, "progress on the fundamentals cluster will determine the overall pace of the negotiations." "This will allow sufficient time to establish the necessary legislation, institutions and solid track records of implementation before the negotiations are closed. Screening reports to be prepared by the Commission will provide substantial guidance, including on the tasks to be addressed in the roadmaps to be adopted by the authorities of Ukraine," the minister said.

At the same time, Lahbib expressed the expectation that Ukraine, a future member state, will respect the values of the EU, "namely the respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities." "Furthermore, EU accession implies the timely and effective implementation of the entire body of EU law or EU acquis, as it stands at the time of accession. Under the revised enlargement methodology, the development of sufficient administrative and judicial capacity, as part of the fundamentals’ cluster, is key in fulfilling all obligations stemming from membership. Good neighbourly relations with EU Member States and other enlargement partners remain essential," she said.

The minister said the EU welcomes "Ukraine's strategic commitment to its EU path and its high alignment with the EU Common Foreign and Security Policy positions and restrictive measures. "We encourage Ukraine to continue this positive trend towards full alignment, in line with respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, including for Member States. CFSP alignment is a key aspect of the EU integration process and a strong expression of a partner’s strategic choice and place in a community of values."

In addition, according to Lahbib, in parallel with accession negotiations, the Union and Ukraine will continue dialogue with civil society and cultural cooperation with the aim of "bringing people closer together and ensuring the support of citizens for the accession process." "We expect Ukraine to continue to strategically communicate the benefits and obligations of the accession process and of EU membership to its public, including addressing disinformation," she said.