Facts

19:00 25.06.2024

EU says negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU to be demanding

4 min read
EU says negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU to be demanding
Photo: elements.envato.com

The EU says that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union will be strict and demanding, and the decision on whether all conditions for their completion will be met will be made by EU member states.

"The accession negotiations we open today will be rigorous and demanding. With determination and commitment, we are confident in your capacity to bring it to a successful conclusion. We will support you in your efforts and we look forward to welcoming you as a fully fledged member of the European Union," the Foreign Minister of the Belgium Presidency Hadja Lahbib said on Tuesday in Luxembourg at the opening of the Intergovernmental Conference marking the start of formal negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

However, she said it is the EU member states that will decide whether the conditions for completing the negotiations are met, taking into account changes in EU legislation since the opening of negotiations and Ukraine's readiness for membership.

Presenting the approved framework for negotiations, the minister said that it is based on "takes account of the experience of past enlargements and on-going accession negotiations, as well as the evolving EU acquis, and duly reflects Ukraine's own merits and specific characteristics." "The negotiations are aimed at Ukraine integrally adopting the EU acquis and ensuring its full implementation and enforcement. It incorporates the revised enlargement methodology, which provides for an even stronger focus on the fundamental reforms in the accession negotiations. Ukraine will need, therefore, to fully embrace and continue to implement reforms in the areas of rule of law and fundamental rights, the strengthening of democratic institutions and public administration reform, as well as economic criteria," the minister said.

In addition, Ukraine will need to pay special attention to judicial reform, the fight against corruption, and the protection and non-discriminatory treatment of persons belonging to national minorities. "To ensure the irreversibility of progress in these areas and its full and effective implementation, progress will continue to be closely monitored by the Commission, which will report regularly on it to the Council," Lahbib said.

According to her, "progress on the fundamentals cluster will determine the overall pace of the negotiations." "This will allow sufficient time to establish the necessary legislation, institutions and solid track records of implementation before the negotiations are closed. Screening reports to be prepared by the Commission will provide substantial guidance, including on the tasks to be addressed in the roadmaps to be adopted by the authorities of Ukraine," the minister said.

At the same time, Lahbib expressed the expectation that Ukraine, a future member state, will respect the values of the EU, "namely the respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities." "Furthermore, EU accession implies the timely and effective implementation of the entire body of EU law or EU acquis, as it stands at the time of accession. Under the revised enlargement methodology, the development of sufficient administrative and judicial capacity, as part of the fundamentals’ cluster, is key in fulfilling all obligations stemming from membership. Good neighbourly relations with EU Member States and other enlargement partners remain essential," she said.

The minister said the EU welcomes "Ukraine's strategic commitment to its EU path and its high alignment with the EU Common Foreign and Security Policy positions and restrictive measures. "We encourage Ukraine to continue this positive trend towards full alignment, in line with respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, including for Member States. CFSP alignment is a key aspect of the EU integration process and a strong expression of a partner’s strategic choice and place in a community of values."

In addition, according to Lahbib, in parallel with accession negotiations, the Union and Ukraine will continue dialogue with civil society and cultural cooperation with the aim of "bringing people closer together and ensuring the support of citizens for the accession process." "We expect Ukraine to continue to strategically communicate the benefits and obligations of the accession process and of EU membership to its public, including addressing disinformation," she said.

Tags: #negotiations #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:34 25.06.2024
FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

20:17 25.06.2024
European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

20:03 25.06.2024
EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

19:42 25.06.2024
European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

19:31 25.06.2024
Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

19:16 25.06.2024
Stefanishyna on beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: This is beginning of next long journey we to go through together

Stefanishyna on beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: This is beginning of next long journey we to go through together

17:16 25.06.2024
Ukraine and EU officially start accession negotiations

Ukraine and EU officially start accession negotiations

16:49 25.06.2024
UKRAINE AND EU OFFICIALLY START ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS

UKRAINE AND EU OFFICIALLY START ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS

15:36 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

13:29 25.06.2024
European Council President calls start of negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU ‘historic moment’

European Council President calls start of negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU ‘historic moment’

AD

HOT NEWS

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

Stefanishyna on prospects for EU membership: If everything depended on Ukraine, then deadlines would be more optimistic

LATEST

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

Ukraine expects from NATO Summit progress towards Alliance membership – Stefanchuk

After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

PGO starts extradition procedure for suspects in murder attempt on Kazakh journalist

Parliament always in favor of Crimean Platform ideology – Stefanchuk

VOLUME OF ELECTRICITY RESTRICTIONS ON WEDNESDAY TO BE BIGGEST FROM 17:00 to 23:00 – UKRENERGO

Govt has already developed range of decisions for effective negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Nemchinov

AD
AD
AD
AD