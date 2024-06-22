Two men injured in attack on Kherson – Regional Military Administration

Two civilians were injured in an enemy shelling in Kherson on Saturday afternoon, reported the Regional Military Administration.

"Two Kherson residents sought medical help after being caught in a Russian shelling in the Dniprovsky district. Around 15:00, the occupiers struck the city again. As a result of the shelling, two men, aged 37 and 44, sustained mine-explosive injuries. Currently, doctors are further examining them and providing the necessary assistance," stated Kherson Regional Military Administration on its Telegram channel.