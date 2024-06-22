Facts

16:21 22.06.2024

Two men injured in attack on Kherson – Regional Military Administration

1 min read

Two civilians were injured in an enemy shelling in Kherson on Saturday afternoon, reported the Regional Military Administration.

"Two Kherson residents sought medical help after being caught in a Russian shelling in the Dniprovsky district. Around 15:00, the occupiers struck the city again. As a result of the shelling, two men, aged 37 and 44, sustained mine-explosive injuries. Currently, doctors are further examining them and providing the necessary assistance," stated Kherson Regional Military Administration on its Telegram channel.

Tags: #kherson #injured

