Putin's presence at next Ukraine peace conference possible without his arrest on ICC warrant – Swiss President

Despite the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Vladimir Putin, his participation in the next possible conferences and talks on peace for Ukraine, organized by Switzerland, could be arranged, President of Switzerland Viola Amherd said.

When asked whether, taking into account the ICC arrest warrant issued for Putin, his arrival to Switzerland for the participation in further talks and, possibly, a Ukraine peace conference could be organized, the head of state said this is possible.

If the presence of a statesman is necessary for the conference, then an exception can be made, Amherd said, adding that in the case of negotiations on peace in Ukraine with Russia, it would be just such a case, but it has to be a government decision.

Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis, for his part, also said this could be arranged in line with the country's legislation, adding that the procedure should be carried out jointly with the ICC.