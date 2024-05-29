Recruiting Center of Ukrainian army opened in Mykolaiv

The recruitment center of the Ukrainian army opened in the city of Mykolaiv, becoming the 22nd center of this type in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on its website on Wednesday.

"As of today, more than 6,000 people have already applied to such recruitment centers in several months, 1,800 of whom are at different stages of recruitment," the message says.

The Center was created by the Ministry of Defense together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with Mykolaiv Regional Administration and the City Council. Trained recruiters will help citizens join the ranks of the Defense Forces, taking into account their profession and civilian experience. "The main task of the center is to clarify the possibilities and conditions of military service. They do not issue draft notices here, but help to understand what awaits potential servicemen," said head of the Regional Administration Vitaliy Kim.

Currently, the center in Myklaiv offers more than 10,000 vacancies in various units of the Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Territorial Defense Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. To contact the center in Mykolaiv for information, please call: (098) 628 5351 or via messengers.