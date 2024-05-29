Facts

15:40 29.05.2024

Recruiting Center of Ukrainian army opened in Mykolaiv

2 min read
Recruiting Center of Ukrainian army opened in Mykolaiv

The recruitment center of the Ukrainian army opened in the city of Mykolaiv, becoming the 22nd center of this type in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on its website on Wednesday.

"As of today, more than 6,000 people have already applied to such recruitment centers in several months, 1,800 of whom are at different stages of recruitment," the message says.

The Center was created by the Ministry of Defense together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with Mykolaiv Regional Administration and the City Council. Trained recruiters will help citizens join the ranks of the Defense Forces, taking into account their profession and civilian experience. "The main task of the center is to clarify the possibilities and conditions of military service. They do not issue draft notices here, but help to understand what awaits potential servicemen," said head of the Regional Administration Vitaliy Kim.

Currently, the center in Myklaiv offers more than 10,000 vacancies in various units of the Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Territorial Defense Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. To contact the center in Mykolaiv for information, please call: (098) 628 5351 or via messengers.

Tags: #mykolaiv

MORE ABOUT

20:11 15.05.2024
Emergency blackouts to be introduced in Mykolaiv region

Emergency blackouts to be introduced in Mykolaiv region

15:53 15.05.2024
Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Mykolaiv rises to five – regional administration

Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Mykolaiv rises to five – regional administration

15:50 15.05.2024
Number of casualties caused by enemy missile strike against Mykolaiv rises to six – State Emergency Service

Number of casualties caused by enemy missile strike against Mykolaiv rises to six – State Emergency Service

14:15 15.05.2024
In Mykolaiv, three victims of Russian strikes – regional administration

In Mykolaiv, three victims of Russian strikes – regional administration

12:28 15.05.2024
Two 'arrivals' in Mykolaiv – regional administration

Two 'arrivals' in Mykolaiv – regional administration

17:58 30.04.2024
Mykolaiv asks govt, Rada for permission to allocate funds from local budget for housing restoration

Mykolaiv asks govt, Rada for permission to allocate funds from local budget for housing restoration

15:47 30.04.2024
Mykolaiv should become entry point for innovative technological production into all-Ukrainian market – city mayor

Mykolaiv should become entry point for innovative technological production into all-Ukrainian market – city mayor

14:12 30.04.2024
Mykolaiv should become entry point for innovative technological production into all-Ukrainian market – city mayor

Mykolaiv should become entry point for innovative technological production into all-Ukrainian market – city mayor

13:49 12.04.2024
Cabinet allocates UAH 125.5 mln for water supply to Mykolaiv

Cabinet allocates UAH 125.5 mln for water supply to Mykolaiv

13:11 11.04.2024
Russians shell Mykolaiv, there are dead – local authorities

Russians shell Mykolaiv, there are dead – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing for further enemy activity, especially in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

Search operations in Kharkiv’s Epicenter completed, all 19 dead identified – Klymenko

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Nikopol – regional authorities

Farewell ceremony with Director General of Interfax-Ukraine agency, Oleksandr Martynenko, to be held at Baikove cemetery at 11.00 on Friday

Invaders lose 1,300 people per day – General Staff

LATEST

Argentina joins coalition for return of Ukrainian children from Russia

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing for further enemy activity, especially in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

Zelenskyy, Guterres discuss preparations for Peace Summit

Lithuania allocates EUR 5 mln for reconstruction of schools, kindergartens in Ukraine

Requirements for approval of leadership of Ukrainian investigative agencies are now much stricter than in European countries – opinion

Umerov, Syrsky visit Kharkiv direction

Blinken expecting steps at NATO summit to further bring Ukraine, Alliance closer

Search operations in Kharkiv’s Epicenter completed, all 19 dead identified – Klymenko

Recent Russian offensives in Donetsk region largely unsuccessful – ISW

Russian authorities will likely escalate deportation efforts of Ukrainian children throughout summer – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD