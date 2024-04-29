Telegram resumes work of official Ukrainian bots

The Telegram messenger has resumed the work of official Ukrainian bots that helped report on the movements of occupiers, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Protection reports.

"The official Ukrainian bots, which helped in the fight against Russian aggression, have resumed work. We are talking about bots of the Main Intelligence Agency and the Security Service, as well as the Ministry of Digital Transformation's bot eVorog [eEnemy]," the Center reported on Facebook on Monday.

Earlier it was reported that the Telegram messenger blocked the chat bot eVorog, with which it was possible to report the movements of the occupiers.