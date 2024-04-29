Facts

12:31 29.04.2024

Telegram resumes work of official Ukrainian bots

1 min read
Telegram resumes work of official Ukrainian bots

The Telegram messenger has resumed the work of official Ukrainian bots that helped report on the movements of occupiers, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Protection reports.

"The official Ukrainian bots, which helped in the fight against Russian aggression, have resumed work. We are talking about bots of the Main Intelligence Agency and the Security Service, as well as the Ministry of Digital Transformation's bot eVorog [eEnemy]," the Center reported on Facebook on Monday.

Earlier it was reported that the Telegram messenger blocked the chat bot eVorog, with which it was possible to report the movements of the occupiers.

Tags: #telegram

MORE ABOUT

19:27 25.10.2023
URCS says Red Cross Ukraine Telegram channel in Russian is fake

URCS says Red Cross Ukraine Telegram channel in Russian is fake

13:23 28.04.2023
Tkachenko on Telegram: I would not talk about ban, but about certain regulation

Tkachenko on Telegram: I would not talk about ban, but about certain regulation

13:01 02.03.2022
Telegram to improve accessibility of messenger in areas with limited coverage

Telegram to improve accessibility of messenger in areas with limited coverage

18:02 27.02.2022
Telegram may restrict access to service, block Russian and Ukrainian channels – Durov

Telegram may restrict access to service, block Russian and Ukrainian channels – Durov

13:02 25.02.2021
Court orders Internet providers to close access to Telegram channels suspected of connection with Russia

Court orders Internet providers to close access to Telegram channels suspected of connection with Russia

19:00 07.08.2020
Ombudsperson's office identifies Telegram bot distributed personal data of Ukrainian servicemen

Ombudsperson's office identifies Telegram bot distributed personal data of Ukrainian servicemen

14:55 28.08.2018
Telegram adjusts confidentiality policy to new EU regulation

Telegram adjusts confidentiality policy to new EU regulation

14:55 28.08.2018
Telegram's unblocking to be considered only if messenger provides encryption keys to FSB

Telegram's unblocking to be considered only if messenger provides encryption keys to FSB

12:23 16.04.2018
Blocking of Telegram messenger service in Russia to take several hours

Blocking of Telegram messenger service in Russia to take several hours

13:23 29.03.2018
Telegram's servers suffer power loss

Telegram's servers suffer power loss

AD

HOT NEWS

Head of UGCC: We will do utmost to ensure that exchange of 'all for all' becomes Easter reality

Units of Ukrainian Defense Forces move to new lines west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka to save lives of defenders – Syrsky

Zelenskyy: Ukraine still awaits deliveries of weapons promised by USA

Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

LATEST

Two Ukrainian citizens killed in Germany are military personnel undergoing medical rehabilitation; consulate establishing contact with relatives - MFA

Ukrainian-Polish border unlocked, talks on cooperation in agricultural sector to continue in summer

Head of UGCC: We will do utmost to ensure that exchange of 'all for all' becomes Easter reality

Ukraine takes part in cyber defence exercises Locked Shields 2024 for first time

Manifest-42 reports on searches of co-owner of CEO Club and Meest China Lysenko

Units of Ukrainian Defense Forces move to new lines west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka to save lives of defenders – Syrsky

Latvian FM visits energy facility damaged by Russians in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine still awaits deliveries of weapons promised by USA

Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with U.S. House Minority Leader, invites him to Ukraine

Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

AD
AD
AD
AD