Death toll in Chernihiv increased to 14, 61 injured

The number of deaths as a result of a Russian missile strike on Chernihiv on Wednesday morning increased to 14, said Andriy Podorvan, adviser to the head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

"Unfortunately, the death toll has increased to 14. And also more than 60 people received injuries in various degrees, with three children among them … Several dozen people have been hospitalized in hospitals in the city of Chernihiv, all of them are provided with appropriate assistance," Podorvan said on the air of the national telethon.

At the same time, the website of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports 61 victims, including two children. "As of 13:05, as a result of the Russian missile attack, 14 people were killed, 61 more people were injured, two of them children. Three people were rescued from the rubble. People probably continue to be under the rubble of a partially destroyed building," the report says.