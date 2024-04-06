Facts

11:43 06.04.2024

Stefanishyna on inviting Ukraine to NATO: All allies support this decision, except two

Ukraine itself proposed the invitation format as a legal guarantee of future NATO membership, absolutely all allies support this decision except two, said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

"The format of the invitation was proposed by Ukraine itself, as a legal guarantee of future membership in NATO. This is an interim decision. It is not final. It is on the agenda. All allies support this decision, except two... Since this information has become public, now the U.S. and Germany are trying to pay attention to other skeptical allies, such as Hungary and Slovakia... But the key position is that of precisely these two countries (the USA and Germany),” she said.

According to her, the United States and Germany oppose inviting Ukraine to NATO, since this would already be a “real solution.”

“The invitation itself requires consensus, but a rollback from the invitation also requires consensus. This means that those allies who stand for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, who stand for Ukraine, they must demand an invitation... Just the invitation is a guarantee that Ukraine will survive as a state," the official also emphasized.

Stefanishyna also noted that the issue of invitation is not tied to the Washington Summit.

“This could be within the framework of the Washington Summit, it could be with the new NATO Secretary General. This could happen at any moment,” she believes.

