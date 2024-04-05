Facts

16:12 05.04.2024

Epicenter opens its tenth shopping center in Kyiv

3 min read
Epicenter opens its tenth shopping center in Kyiv

The Epicenter chain opens a shopping center in the Troyeschyna residential district at 65/1, Balzaka Street – it will become the tenth facility of the chain in Kyiv, the company's press service reported.

"Despite difficult times, the company continues to invest in the development of the network, thereby activating the growth of the Ukrainian economy and tax revenues. The opening of the new Epicenter shopping center in Kyiv will create more than 400 jobs, and annual contributions to local and state budgets, according to preliminary estimates, will exceed UAH 56 million. This year we will not only renovate our shopping centers, but also restore destroyed ones and open completely new formats for the company," said Dmytro Tanko, director of retail trade at the Epicenter chain, as quoted by the press service.

The new shopping center will begin operating on April 6 on the site of the former Nova Linia hypermarket. After its reconstruction into a shopping center, the total area increased seven times, to 42,000 square meters. The retail area of the new facility will be about 21,000 square meters, which will allow it to open all modern retail formats of the network. In particular, a large grocery Food Market with an area of 2,900 square meters, Pharmacy 100+, pet store Lapki, flora center Bouquet, departments with a wide range of goods for construction, repair and decoration of houses will operate on the ground floor. On the second floor there will be a Furniture Center (1,600 square meters), a CE TE technology center (1,630 square meters), departments of electrical engineering, flooring and plumbing, goods for the garden and vegetable garden, as well as a Gallery Deco (1,890 square meters), Intersport (790 square meters), E.Pic (790 square meters) and Expert (280 square meters).

The total assortment of goods in the shopping center will number about 185,000 items. In addition, on the territory of the shopping center there will be services convenient for customers: Kliuchmaster, House of Water, a bank branch, a children's hairdresser, and the Multiservice network, which provides dry cleaning and repair services for clothes and shoes.

As part of the reconstruction, the parking lot was expanded (more than 350 parking spaces) and an underground parking lot was installed, which can be used as a shelter during air raids.

An E1 electric vehicle charging location will open on the ground floor of the shopping center. Users will have access to equipment for fast (160 kW) and slow (36 kW) charging and a system for advance reservation of connectors through the GO TO-U platform.

Tags: #kyiv #epicenter

