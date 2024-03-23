Facts

13:13 23.03.2024

Russian terror now possible only because we do not have enough modern air defense systems – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Russian terror now possible only because we do not have enough modern air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine critically needs the modern air defense systems that its partners have, and their political will is sufficient to provide these systems.

"The key issue is air defense. The physical protection of facilities and restoration after attacks is something that depends on the people here in Ukraine. But real and complete protection from Russian missiles and suicide drones is something that is only possible with sufficient political will from partners," he said in a video message.

As the president emphasized, "we use every day to convince (partners) of the need, and most importantly, the possibility of complete protection of the Ukrainian sky."

"(However) Russian terror is now possible only because we do not have enough modern air defense systems - that is, to be honest: there is enough political will to provide them. All partners know what exactly is needed and who exactly can make truly life-saving decisions," he said.

 

Tags: #russian #terror

