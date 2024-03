Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

The Russian occupiers on Wednesday, March 20, struck Kharkiv, said head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"The occupiers have once again hit one of the districts of Kharkiv. There may be people under the rubble. All relevant services are working on site," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram channel.