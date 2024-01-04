Facts

09:36 04.01.2024

Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

Bodies of two more victims found after Dec 29 missile attack in Kyiv; total death toll is 32 people

In Kyiv, the bodies of two more victims were found after a missile strike on December 29, bringing the total number of victims to 32 people, Head of the city military administration Serhiy Popko reported updated data on Thursday morning.

"Updating data on the consequences of the missile strike on December 29, 2023. Investigators and criminologists of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during the examination, discovered two more dead. As of 07:00 on January 4, 2024, based on the investigative actions carried out, the total number of deaths from an enemy missile attack is 32 people, and 30 injured," the administration's head said in the Telegram channel.

