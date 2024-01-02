Facts

16:34 02.01.2024

URCS volunteers helping rescuers of Emergency Service, victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

1 min read
URCS volunteers helping rescuers of Emergency Service, victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

Volunteers of the rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) are working in Kyiv at the sites of the elimination of the consequences of the missile attack of the Russian Federation.

"Solomyansky district, Kyiv. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a high-rise residential building caught fire. So far, two people have been reported dead and 43 injured. Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team immediately arrived at the scene and took part in evacuating the victims. They also set up tents to provide first aid and first psychological aid to all who need it," URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

Volunteers are also working in Podilsky district of the capital.

"Podilsky district, Kyiv. Two warehouses caught fire as a result of the shelling. The State Emergency Service personnel are working at the scene. The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team volunteers have set up a tent where the firefighters can take a break and have a hot drink," URCS said.

Tags: #assistance #urcs

