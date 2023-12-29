Zelenskyy awards servicemen in Avdiivka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a trip to Donetsk region, visited the forward control and observation post of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of Coroner General Mark Bezruchko, which is located in Avdiivka, the presidential press service said.

"The Head of State received a briefing from the brigade's commander, Hero of Ukraine Mykola Chumak, on the operational situation in the area and the course of defensive actions. According to the brigade commander, Russian invaders show no mercy to people, but our defenders are holding their positions firmly and even capturing enemy soldiers," the office said.

"The President spoke with the soldiers, expressing gratitude for their high combat spirit. The Head of State inquired about the primary needs of the military, with a frequent mention of the necessity for personnel replenishment and electronic warfare equipment. At the same time, the fighters said that the supply of drones has significantly improved in recent times," the press service also said.

Zelenskyy also presented state awards to the defenders of Avdiivka. The head of state wished the defenders and their families and friends health and strength. "Victory is definitely awaiting us. I am confident in each of you. Thank you for your service! Glory to Ukraine," he said.