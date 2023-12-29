German Foreign Ministry after Russian attack: In 2024 we not to move inch away from Ukraine

The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after another massive Russian attack on Ukrainian settlements, assured of continued support for Ukraine in 2024.

"Shortly before the new year, Russia again unleashed terror throughout Ukraine. More than 100 missiles and drones destroyed, among other things, a maternity hospital and ended people's lives. And in 2024, we will not move a centimeter away from Ukraine either," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X (Twitter).