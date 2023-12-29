Facts

18:54 29.12.2023

German Foreign Ministry after Russian attack: In 2024 we not to move inch away from Ukraine

1 min read
German Foreign Ministry after Russian attack: In 2024 we not to move inch away from Ukraine

The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after another massive Russian attack on Ukrainian settlements, assured of continued support for Ukraine in 2024.

"Shortly before the new year, Russia again unleashed terror throughout Ukraine. More than 100 missiles and drones destroyed, among other things, a maternity hospital and ended people's lives. And in 2024, we will not move a centimeter away from Ukraine either," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X (Twitter).

Tags: #germany

MORE ABOUT

20:58 28.12.2023
Germany expects EU to pass next Ukraine support package even if Hungary continues to block it – MFA

Germany expects EU to pass next Ukraine support package even if Hungary continues to block it – MFA

15:46 16.12.2023
SAP will invest EUR2 mln in product localization in Ukraine in 2024

SAP will invest EUR2 mln in product localization in Ukraine in 2024

19:28 15.12.2023
Germany announces new EUR 6.1 mln package of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – MFA

Germany announces new EUR 6.1 mln package of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine – MFA

20:06 14.12.2023
Zelenskyy visits US Army Command in Europe

Zelenskyy visits US Army Command in Europe

18:54 14.12.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: visits Giessen, Wiesbaden – police

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: visits Giessen, Wiesbaden – police

17:52 11.12.2023
Germany, Netherlands ready to back Ukraine – PMs

Germany, Netherlands ready to back Ukraine – PMs

13:40 08.12.2023
Germany announces new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany announces new package of military aid to Ukraine

20:25 27.11.2023
Maximum transparency must be ensured in Ukraine’s recovery - German Ambassador

Maximum transparency must be ensured in Ukraine’s recovery - German Ambassador

20:23 27.11.2023
Germany allocates over EUR 625 mln to support Ukraine's energy system – Ambassador

Germany allocates over EUR 625 mln to support Ukraine's energy system – Ambassador

18:28 24.11.2023
Govt approves attracting almost UAH 2 bln in grants from Germany

Govt approves attracting almost UAH 2 bln in grants from Germany

AD

HOT NEWS

Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

LATEST

Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

OWNER OF MAJOR ALCOHOL HOLDINGS IN UKRAINE CHERNIAK SUSPECTED OF FINANCING RUSSIA'S ARMED AGGRESSION – SBU

Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

Biden calls on Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine without any further delay in 2024

Ministry of Health plans to implement over 100 digital projects in 2024

Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service

Govt extends construction of water pipelines over destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam until late 2024

Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense wins $27 mln intl trial against foreign supplier

Zelenskyy: We hope consensus on Ukraine Facility to be reached on Feb 1

AD
AD
AD
AD