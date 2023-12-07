Yermak, Stefanchuk and Umerov meet with Blinken in USA

As part of their visit to the United States, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to the press service of the President of Ukraine, Yermak also informed Blinken about the progress of negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO, as provided for in the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius. The head of the President's Office expressed hope that a substantive discussion of the American side's proposals on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine will begin soon.

Yermak thanked Blinken for all the powerful assistance provided to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. In particular, this is about $45 billion in defense assistance and $22.9 billion in budget support.

The parties discussed the need to support macro-financial stability of Ukraine.

Yermak also assured the American side of Ukraine's strong commitment to further reforms, in particular taking into account the recommendations provided by the European Commission on the start of negotiations on EU membership.