Govt for first time adds to national budget dental prosthetics for veterans – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that the government for the first time envisaged in the national budget financing for dental prosthetics for veterans.

"This is an important step. We have introduced innovations, about which we heard from veterans, in the policy for veterans… The problem of stomatology always existed. We envisaged for the first time the financing in the amount of UAH 750 million for dental prosthetics. This is about humanity," he said at a press conference on Friday.

The prime minister stressed that the government will continue to pay attention to the spheres that are important to veterans.