Facts

11:24 29.08.2023

South Korea announces increase in financial aid to Ukraine by $394 mln for 2024 – media

1 min read
The South Korean government has announced an increase in financial assistance to Ukraine by $394 million for the next year, Reuters reported.

"The aid package includes 130 billion won (over $98 million) for reconstruction, 260 billion (over $196 million) in humanitarian aid and another 130 billion won (over $98 million) through international organisations, according to South Korea's 2024 budget," the report notes.

Reuters recalled that in July, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that his country would provide a large amount of military supplies this year, but he did not go into details.

