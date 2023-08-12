Facts

15:06 12.08.2023

Ukraine opens registration of ships for passage through temporary corridors - Naval Forces

2 min read
Ukraine opens registration of ships for passage through temporary corridors - Naval Forces

Ukraine, having announced on August 8 temporary corridors for merchant ships going to or from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine, has already opened registration for passage by them, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Now registration is already open, the coordinator is already working," he said on the air of the national telethon on Saturday.

Pletenchuk specified that so far the results of these measures could not be disclosed by the Navy.

He noted that the decision to open these sea lanes was approved after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

According to him, ship owners and captains of ships have been warned that the danger exists, both the danger of opposition from the Russian fleet, and the mine threat, which remains at a high level in the Black Sea.

"Of course, everything will take place under the supervision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are doing everything possible that depends on us to ensure security," Pletenchuk emphasized.

He pointed out that the main objectives of the adopted decisions are to overcome the international humanitarian crisis and the opportunity for ship owners and companies to finally take back their merchant ships, which have been in humanitarian captivity since the beginning of full-scale Russian armed aggression.

As reported, these routes have already been proposed by Ukraine in an appeal to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The Council of the International Maritime Organization has recognized Ukraine's right to free commercial navigation, which is guaranteed by international maritime law. The IMO called on Russia to comply with international conventions and stop threats to merchant shipping in the Black Sea.

Tags: #ships

MORE ABOUT

12:22 10.08.2023
Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

10:17 20.07.2023
Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea, blame Ukraine for this – US National Security Council

Russia could target civilian ships in Black Sea, blame Ukraine for this – US National Security Council

12:17 25.05.2023
Russia blocks 28 ships from entering Pivdenny port in violation of Grain Initiative commitments – U.S. Ambassador

Russia blocks 28 ships from entering Pivdenny port in violation of Grain Initiative commitments – U.S. Ambassador

20:21 15.02.2023
SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

10:12 21.11.2022
Eight ships leave ports of Great Odesa with 342,000 tonnes of agricultural products in two days

Eight ships leave ports of Great Odesa with 342,000 tonnes of agricultural products in two days

15:02 01.11.2022
Three dry cargo ships with Ukrainian food moving through humanitarian corridor, Russia informed – UN Secretariat at JCC

Three dry cargo ships with Ukrainian food moving through humanitarian corridor, Russia informed – UN Secretariat at JCC

09:29 08.09.2022
Five outbound ships with Ukrainian food to leave on Thurs for Turkey, Italy, China under Black Sea Grain Initiative – UN

Five outbound ships with Ukrainian food to leave on Thurs for Turkey, Italy, China under Black Sea Grain Initiative – UN

17:09 19.08.2022
Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

20:12 02.06.2022
Russian ships block civilian navigation in northwestern part of Black Sea - General Staff

Russian ships block civilian navigation in northwestern part of Black Sea - General Staff

17:56 21.04.2022
Biden announces decision, following EU, to ban Russian-affiliated ships from entering US ports

Biden announces decision, following EU, to ban Russian-affiliated ships from entering US ports

AD

HOT NEWS

Three strike UAVs eliminated by air defense within Zaporizhia region – AFU Air Force

Police officer killed, 12 people injured because of enemy airstrike on Orikhiv on Saturday - Klymenko

Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

Ukraine seizes, maintains initiative in war

Number of countries that support dialogue on Peace Formula reaches 58 – Yermak

LATEST

Greece joins G7 Vilnius Declaration in support of Ukraine

IAEA promises to closely monitor transfer to 'hot shutdown' of Unit 6 of Zaporizhia NPP

Yermak: Russia receives imported components circumventing sanctions

Govt decides to reorganize Kherson seaport

Three strike UAVs eliminated by air defense within Zaporizhia region – AFU Air Force

No casualties because of missile attack on Kryvy Rih - regional administration head

Police officer killed, 12 people injured because of enemy airstrike on Orikhiv on Saturday - Klymenko

EU ambassador sure Moldova will join EU

Ukrainians in Poland to be able to receive pensions and other types of financial assistance via intl postal transfer – govt decision

Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

AD
AD
AD
AD