Facts

11:09 03.08.2023

Battlefields in southern Ukraine overgrown with weeds, shrubs that make it difficult for forces to make advances – British intelligence

1 min read
Battlefields in southern Ukraine overgrown with weeds, shrubs that make it difficult for forces to make advances – British intelligence

Undergrowth growing across the battlefields of southern Ukraine is likely one of the factors contributing to the generally slow development of hostilities in the area, according to a report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

"The predominately arable land in the combat zone has now been left fallow for 18 months, with the return of weeds and shrubs accelerating under the warm, dump summer conditions. Although undergrowth can also provide cover for small stealth infantry assaults, as the net effect has been to make it harder for either side to make advances," the intelligence said.

Tags: #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

15:07 01.08.2023
Intense fighting in Ukraine focusing on south of Orikhiv, Velyka Novosilka – British intelligence

Intense fighting in Ukraine focusing on south of Orikhiv, Velyka Novosilka – British intelligence

12:39 28.07.2023
Almost three times fewer leaders come to Russia-Africa conference than before; grain prices are rising – British intelligence

Almost three times fewer leaders come to Russia-Africa conference than before; grain prices are rising – British intelligence

11:38 26.07.2023
Russia may launch naval blockade of Ukraine after withdrawing from grain initiative – British intelligence

Russia may launch naval blockade of Ukraine after withdrawing from grain initiative – British intelligence

13:20 10.07.2023
British intelligence reports problems with Russian military medicine, which increases losses of occupiers

British intelligence reports problems with Russian military medicine, which increases losses of occupiers

13:04 10.06.2023
AFU break through first line of defense of Russian invaders over past two days - British intelligence

AFU break through first line of defense of Russian invaders over past two days - British intelligence

15:09 03.06.2023
Russia continues to redeploy regular units to Bakhmut sector – British intelligence

Russia continues to redeploy regular units to Bakhmut sector – British intelligence

13:04 31.05.2023
Russia increasingly ceding initiative in war, has no success in neutralizing Ukrainian air defense - British intelligence

Russia increasingly ceding initiative in war, has no success in neutralizing Ukrainian air defense - British intelligence

11:38 30.05.2023
Russian military spending grow by 9.2 per cent to $86.4 bln GDP in 2022, almost certain it remains elevated – British intelligence

Russian military spending grow by 9.2 per cent to $86.4 bln GDP in 2022, almost certain it remains elevated – British intelligence

16:22 22.05.2023
Russia creating new group of strike aircraft for ground attacks on Ukraine – British intelligence

Russia creating new group of strike aircraft for ground attacks on Ukraine – British intelligence

12:23 17.05.2023
Russia loses several Kinzhals in attempts to neutralize Ukrainian air defense – British intelligence

Russia loses several Kinzhals in attempts to neutralize Ukrainian air defense – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces eliminate 620 occupiers in day – General Staff

Chervonohrad mayor: We developed rules for providing housing to IDPs according to income level

Occupiers fire at cathedral in Kherson for second time; four rescuers injured

Air defense destroys about dozen UAVs on approach to Kyiv – local authorities

Zelenskyy names five priorities in work of ambassadors of Ukraine

LATEST

Defense forces eliminate 620 occupiers in day – General Staff

Chervonohrad mayor: We developed rules for providing housing to IDPs according to income level

Occupiers fire at cathedral in Kherson for second time; four rescuers injured

Air defense destroys about dozen UAVs on approach to Kyiv – local authorities

Zelenskyy names five priorities in work of ambassadors of Ukraine

Ukraine grateful for help, but its contribution to security also deserves gratitude – Zelenskyy

NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine

Pope urges Europe to look for creative options to end war in Ukraine

First forum of defense industries to be held in Ukraine this fall

Thirty-three military clashes take place over day

AD
AD
AD
AD