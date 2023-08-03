Undergrowth growing across the battlefields of southern Ukraine is likely one of the factors contributing to the generally slow development of hostilities in the area, according to a report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

"The predominately arable land in the combat zone has now been left fallow for 18 months, with the return of weeds and shrubs accelerating under the warm, dump summer conditions. Although undergrowth can also provide cover for small stealth infantry assaults, as the net effect has been to make it harder for either side to make advances," the intelligence said.