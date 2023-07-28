New academic year in Ukraine to start on Sept 1, end on June 28

The new 2023/2024 academic year in Ukraine will start on September 1, 2023 and run until June 28, 2024. The government has approved this decision at a Friday meeting, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk said.

"The regional and Kyiv City military administrations were instructed to ensure the organization of the start of the academic year, depending on the security situation in each separate administrative and territorial unit, with the participation of the founders of secondary education institutions," he said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, changes were made to the action plan for the implementation of the School Safety Declaration.

The Education and Science Ministry was determined as one of the responsible executors for the revision of the mechanism for early warning and evacuation of participants of the educational process in the event of an attack or risk of attack on an educational institution, and it is also provided that the procedure for early warning and evacuation of participants of the educational process in the event of an attack or risk of attack on the educational institution is approved by a joint order of the Interior Ministry and the Education and Science Ministry, Melnychuk said.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stressed during the government meeting that safety of children and education process is the priority. He also said that the construction of comfortable and high-quality bomb shelters is the priority task set before the communities.

"Funds have been allocated for this – UAH 1.5 billion. The local authorities and communities play the key role in making these decisions. I would like to emphasize once again that safety of children is the priority," the prime minister said.