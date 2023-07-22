Armed Forces of Ukraine hit oil depot, military warehouses in occupied Crimea

The oil depot and military warehouses of the Russian invaders, located on the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, were destroyed by the Ukrainian military.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the oil depot and warehouses of the Russian army in temporarily occupied Oktyabrske (Krasnohvardiyske district of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea)," the Telegram channel of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday.