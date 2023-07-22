Facts

14:04 22.07.2023

One person dies, four injured after shelling of village in Sumy region – local authorities

1 min read
One person dies, four injured after shelling of village in Sumy region – local authorities

At about 10.00 in the morning, one of the villages of Krasnopillia community of Sumy region was fired upon by the invaders with artillery on Saturday; 14 explosions were recorded, previously one person died and four have injuries of varying severity, according to the regional military administration.

The wounded were taken to a medical facility. There is destruction of houses of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Tags: #sumy_region

MORE ABOUT

11:37 14.06.2023
Invaders fire at car with foresters in Sumy region, 6 people killed

Invaders fire at car with foresters in Sumy region, 6 people killed

16:52 24.05.2023
Russian occupiers bomb at kindergarten in Sumy region – Military Administration

Russian occupiers bomb at kindergarten in Sumy region – Military Administration

12:21 06.05.2023
Preliminarily five people wounded in night air attack on Hlukhiv, Sumy region

Preliminarily five people wounded in night air attack on Hlukhiv, Sumy region

17:57 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

14:59 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

13:51 13.03.2023
In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

13:05 21.01.2023
Ukrainian defenders restrict Russian reconnaissance group's infiltration attempt in Sumy region

Ukrainian defenders restrict Russian reconnaissance group's infiltration attempt in Sumy region

18:12 26.12.2022
Invaders fire at surroundings of village of Sydorivka, Sumy region, no casualties

Invaders fire at surroundings of village of Sydorivka, Sumy region, no casualties

14:28 30.11.2022
As result of Russian shelling in Bilopillia, child killed, part of hospital destroyed – local authorities

As result of Russian shelling in Bilopillia, child killed, part of hospital destroyed – local authorities

14:58 02.11.2022
K. Tymoshenko: About 100 'arrivals' recorded in Sumy region over day

K. Tymoshenko: About 100 'arrivals' recorded in Sumy region over day

AD

HOT NEWS

Armed Forces of Ukraine hit oil depot, military warehouses in occupied Crimea

CJE Chairman Kulykov: Videos of crimes of Russians are evidence, therefore they must become public knowledge

Ukrainian Armed Forces approaching moment when counter-offensive can gain momentum – Zelenskyy

Crimean bridge remains target – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ‘policy of heroes’

LATEST

Management of charitable organization Misericordia discusses further cooperation with Ukraine at President's Office

Invaders shell Kupiansk, civilian dies

Russia inflicts three airstrikes on New York, Donetsk region, four wounded – Yermak

Armed Forces of Ukraine hit oil depot, military warehouses in occupied Crimea

CJE Chairman Kulykov: Videos of crimes of Russians are evidence, therefore they must become public knowledge

Five Shahed, nine reconnaissance drones launched by invaders destroyed – Ukraine's Air Force

Zelenskyy, Erdogan coordinate efforts to relaunch Black Sea Grain Initiative

Zelenskyy sees certain ways out of grain crisis

Ukrainian Armed Forces approaching moment when counter-offensive can gain momentum – Zelenskyy

Crimean bridge remains target – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD