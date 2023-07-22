One person dies, four injured after shelling of village in Sumy region – local authorities

At about 10.00 in the morning, one of the villages of Krasnopillia community of Sumy region was fired upon by the invaders with artillery on Saturday; 14 explosions were recorded, previously one person died and four have injuries of varying severity, according to the regional military administration.

The wounded were taken to a medical facility. There is destruction of houses of civilians and civilian infrastructure.