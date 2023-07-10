Russia is grappling with a combat medical crisis that has faced an average of about 400 wounded every day for 17 months, according to a report on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Monday morning.

"Up to 50% of Russian combat fatalities could have been prevented with proper first aid. Very slow casualty evacuation, combined with the inappropriate use of the crude in-service Russian combat tourniquet, is reportedly a leading cause of preventable fatalities and amputations," the intelligence said.

It is also noted that the influx of the military has likely undermined the normal provision of some Russian civilian medical services, especially in the border areas of Russia near Ukraine. "It is likely that many dedicated military hospitals are being reserved for officer casualties," British intelligence said.