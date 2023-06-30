URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to help residents of Kherson region suffered from flooding due to Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) being blown up by Russian occupation forces.

According to the society's statement on its official Facebook page, some 20,296 litres of drinking water, some 6,702 hygiene kits, some 4,141 food and 1,307 sleeping kits, and some 1,750 kg of animal feed have been handed over to the victims.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society's volunteers also provided first psychological aid to 500 victims, evacuated 243 people, most of whom are people with limited mobility.

Currently, social assistants (under the Home Care program) are providing assistance to 60 single people who need outside help in everyday life.

The URCS volunteers also informed 597 residents of Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions about the mine danger.