Facts

16:14 30.06.2023

URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

1 min read
URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to help residents of Kherson region suffered from flooding due to Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) being blown up by Russian occupation forces.

According to the society's statement on its official Facebook page, some 20,296 litres of drinking water, some 6,702 hygiene kits, some 4,141 food and 1,307 sleeping kits, and some 1,750 kg of animal feed have been handed over to the victims.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society's volunteers also provided first psychological aid to 500 victims, evacuated 243 people, most of whom are people with limited mobility.

Currently, social assistants (under the Home Care program) are providing assistance to 60 single people who need outside help in everyday life.

The URCS volunteers also informed 597 residents of Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions about the mine danger. 

 

Tags: #kherson #aid #urcs

MORE ABOUT

16:57 29.06.2023
Two people killed amid enemy shelling of Kherson – prosecutor's office

Two people killed amid enemy shelling of Kherson – prosecutor's office

19:58 28.06.2023
General Staff: Invaders bury dead from explosion of Kakhovka HPP dam in mass graves to hide real number of victims

General Staff: Invaders bury dead from explosion of Kakhovka HPP dam in mass graves to hide real number of victims

14:32 24.06.2023
Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

13:26 24.06.2023
After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

12:23 23.06.2023
Death toll of Kherson shelling increased to two – regional authorities

Death toll of Kherson shelling increased to two – regional authorities

11:21 23.06.2023
URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

13:38 22.06.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

10:48 21.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

16:25 20.06.2023
Interior Ministry: Emergency Service's officer killed, eight more wounded in shelling of Kherson

Interior Ministry: Emergency Service's officer killed, eight more wounded in shelling of Kherson

14:20 20.06.2023
Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

AFU confirms successful strike on invaders’ HQ in occupied Berdiansk

LATEST

Denmark to provide Ukraine with DKK 1.3 bln military aid package

Govt appoints Duma head of ARMA

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

Podoliak: Ukraine not to give part of its territory to aggressor to stop war

After visit of Cardinal Zuppi to Russia, Vatican to consider further initiatives on Ukraine

Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

AFU confirms successful strike on invaders’ HQ in occupied Berdiansk

AD
AD
AD
AD