AFU break through first line of defense of Russian invaders over past two days - British intelligence

Ukrainian forces have carried out significant military operations in several sectors in the east and south of the country over the past 48 hours, according to a defense intelligence report tweeted by the UK Ministry of Defense on Saturday morning.

"In some areas, Ukrainian have likely made good progress and penetrated the first line of Russian defenses. In others, Ukrainian progress has been slower," the report said.

"Russian performance has been mixed: some units are likely conducting credible maneuver defense operations, while others have pulled back in some disorder, amid increased reports of Russian casualties as they withdraw through their own minefields," it says.

"The Russian Airforce has been unusually active over southern Ukraine, where the airspace is more permissive for Russia than in other parts of the country. However, it remains unclear whether tactical airstrikes have been effective," it said.