AFU eliminates 510 occupiers, 32 artillery systems, 11 UAVs, eight cruise missiles over day – General Staff

Over the past day on Wednesday, May 17, the AFU killed 510 occupiers, two tanks, eight armored vehicles, 32 artillery systems, one MLRS unit, 11 UAVs, eight cruise missiles and seven units of automotive and special equipment, the General Staff reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 18, 2023 approximately amounted to: about 201,100 people of military personnel (plus 510) people, 3,773 tanks (plus two) units, 7,373 armored combat vehicles (plus eight) units, 3,198 artillery systems (plus 32) units, 563 MLRS units (plus one) unit, 318 units of air defense equipment, 308 aircraft units, 294 helicopters, 2,759 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 11), 990 cruise missiles (plus eight), 18 ships/boats, 6,073 motor vehicles and tankers (plus six) units, and 418 units of special equipment (plus one)," the morning report posted on Facebook says.