20:06 08.05.2023

More than 112,000 Ukrainians die from COVID-19 since start of pandemic – Health Ministry

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 112,000 Ukrainians have died from COVID-19, First Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubrov said on the telethon on Monday.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, more than 112,000 Ukrainians died from COVID-19, and we cannot say that we should forget about COVID-19 from Friday," he said, commenting on the statement of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced last week that COVID-19 is no longer a global threat.

Dubov noted that the quarantine announced in Ukraine to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection continues until June 30 of this year.

"Next, we will review the issue of extending the quarantine," he said.

As reported, last week the WHO stated that it no longer regards the COVID-19 coronavirus as a special threat to world health, but this does not mean that the threat of the spread of the coronavirus has completely passed.

In general, during the three years of the pandemic, experts have registered almost 7 million deaths due to coronavirus infection, but the number of deaths due to COVID-19 can reach at least 20 million.

According to the Worldometers statistical website, more than 687 million people were infected with coronavirus worldwide during the pandemic, while more than 660 million cases of recovery from COVID-19 were recorded. The first place in the number of infections is occupied by the United States with more than 106.7 million, the second is India, where almost 45 million cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, and the third is France with about 40 million cases of the disease.

