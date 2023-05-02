Facts

19:32 02.05.2023

Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

1 min read
Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

 The decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on “approximately” four member countries of the Alliance, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"From about four member countries of the Alliance, one of them is particularly large and important in NATO. I think one of these countries has already ‘started to hesitate’ about Ukraine's membership. Anyway, we are working," Kuleba said on the air of Snidanok with 1 + 1, answering the question on what the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on.

The minister added that the current situation reminds him of last year, when Ukraine was struggling to acquire the status of a candidate for EU membership.

“A week before this decision was made, we were told by the leaders of European countries that this would never happen. Now we have the same thing with NATO. But we will solve this problem over time,” the Foreign Minister said.

Tags: #nato #mfa #affiliation

MORE ABOUT

13:36 02.05.2023
Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

20:43 28.04.2023
Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

19:30 28.04.2023
Counteroffensive should not be considered decisive battle – Ukrainian FM

Counteroffensive should not be considered decisive battle – Ukrainian FM

14:42 27.04.2023
NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

12:00 26.04.2023
There isn’t enough political will in NATO to make decision on Ukraine's accession – Kuleba

There isn’t enough political will in NATO to make decision on Ukraine's accession – Kuleba

14:54 25.04.2023
NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

19:13 24.04.2023
Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

17:57 24.04.2023
Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

09:31 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainians and Europeans won’t understand if there is no invitation for Ukraine to join Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians and Europeans won’t understand if there is no invitation for Ukraine to join Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius

17:20 20.04.2023
Stoltenberg: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, over time our support will help make this possible

Stoltenberg: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, over time our support will help make this possible

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces preparation of new large sanction package against Russia

Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

Manipulative statements by Russian children's ombudsperson won't help to conceal Russia's crimes against Ukraine – Lubinets

Denmark to allocate aid package of DKK 1.7 bln to support Ukraine in counteroffensive

Tractor blown up in Kharkiv region, two people killed – Synehubov

LATEST

Pirates capture three sailors, including two Georgian citizens, near Gabon

Zelenskyy announces preparation of new large sanction package against Russia

Zelenskyy hopes that Portugal to be able to take measures to strengthen abilities of Ukrainian defenders

Reznikov speaks over phone with his Norwegian, Finnish counterparts

Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

Rada intends to amend law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Estonia buys EUR 100 million worth barrage ammunition - Defense Ministry

Manipulative statements by Russian children's ombudsperson won't help to conceal Russia's crimes against Ukraine – Lubinets

Denmark to allocate aid package of DKK 1.7 bln to support Ukraine in counteroffensive

Kuleba believes that Putin will refrain from going to BRICS summit in South Africa

AD
AD
AD
AD