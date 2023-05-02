Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

The decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on “approximately” four member countries of the Alliance, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"From about four member countries of the Alliance, one of them is particularly large and important in NATO. I think one of these countries has already ‘started to hesitate’ about Ukraine's membership. Anyway, we are working," Kuleba said on the air of Snidanok with 1 + 1, answering the question on what the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on.

The minister added that the current situation reminds him of last year, when Ukraine was struggling to acquire the status of a candidate for EU membership.

“A week before this decision was made, we were told by the leaders of European countries that this would never happen. Now we have the same thing with NATO. But we will solve this problem over time,” the Foreign Minister said.