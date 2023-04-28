Facts

13:15 28.04.2023

Reznikov: Preparation of equipment for counteroffensive being completed

2 min read
Reznikov: Preparation of equipment for counteroffensive being completed

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that the equipment announced by partners for the Ukrainian forces had been partially delivered, and with some types of weapons, the military was completing training programs.

"The preparations are coming to an end. Because in addition to weapons and equipment, our servicemen still have to master it. We received very modern weapons, especially in terms of the 'armored fist.' Let me remind you that in addition to the 'tank coalition,' which includes tanks Leopard 2 and Challenger, Leopard 1 tanks will still arrive a little later. We are waiting for Abrams, but I think they will be late for this counteroffensive. But our crews have already left for training," the minister said at a press conference on Friday.

In addition, he noted that the Ukrainian forces received a large number of armored vehicles of various types, in particular Bradley, and Marder. According to him, the announced equipment has been prepared and partially delivered, and there is equipment on which training programs are completed. "And the crews will arrive with it when the place has already been determined by the commander-in-chief. In a global sense, we are ready. The next question is for the General Staff, for the command. As soon as we have God's will, the weather and the decisions of the commanders, we will do it," Reznikov said.

#weapons #reznikov

