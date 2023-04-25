Facts

20:56 25.04.2023

UK sends thousands of Challenger 2 ammunitions to Ukraine, including depleted uranium rounds – British Defense Ministry

UK sends thousands of Challenger 2 ammunitions to Ukraine, including depleted uranium rounds – British Defense Ministry

 Great Britain has sent Ukraine thousands of ammunition for Challenger 2 tanks, including armor-piercing rounds with depleted uranium, according to Deputy Defense Secretary James Heappey.

"We have sent thousands of rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition to Ukraine, including depleted uranium armour-piercing rounds. For operational security reasons, we will not comment on Ukrainian usage rates for the rounds provided," Heappey wrote in response to written inquiries from Kenny MacAskill, House of Commons member from Scottish Alba Party.

In addition, the Secretary of State for Defense said the Challenger 2 tanks and depleted uranium rounds transferred by the UK to Ukraine are now under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the UK Ministry of Defense does not monitor the locations from where the AFU fire depleted uranium rounds on the territory of Ukraine.

Heappey also said "there is no obligation on the UK to help clear up depleted uranium rounds fired from Challenger 2 tanks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, we remain committed to helping Ukraine emerge from this war secure, prosperous and free and we are supporting a range of activities to meet Ukraine's immediate needs, restore essential infrastructure and services, and lay the groundwork for its longer-term recovery and post-war reconstruction."

