Russia re-energises its assault on Bakhmut – British intelligence

Russia has re-energised its assault on the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut as forces of the Russian MoD and Wagner Group have improved cooperation, according to the defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday morning.

“Wagner assault groups continue to conduct the main advance through the centre of town, while Russian airborne forces (VDV) have relieved some Wagner units securing the northern and southern flanks of the operation,” the message reads.

According to British intelligence, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the western districts of Bakhmut, but during the previous 48 hours it was subjected to particularly intense artillery fire from the Russian Federation. “Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede,” the report reads.